Vegan Donuts Market Poised for a 9.6% CAGR, Eyeing US$ 273.8 Million by 2033

The value of the global vegan donut market at US$ 120.4 Mn in 2023 and at US$ 273.8 Mn by 2033. Increasing veganism and the worldwide demand for vegan donuts are two major factors behind this growth.

As more and more people learn about the beneficial effects of vegan baked goods on their gut health, immune system, and inflammation levels, they are making the switch to vegan options as part of their normal snacking routine. The growth of the vegan donuts market, however, may be hindered soon by competition from conventional snack foods.

As a result, the forecast calls for a 9.6 % growth rate in the vegan donuts market, with the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Japan rising to prominence as major manufacturers.

Over the projected time period, vendors are expected to benefit greatly from the expansion of the retail sector. Further, developments in the market, such as the rising desire for healthier doughnuts, are likely to present sellers with fresh expansion possibilities. However, raw material price fluctuations pose a threat to the expansion of the market players. Suppliers to the market would do well to maintain their footholds in the slower-growing categories while shifting their attention to the fast-growing ones.

In the United States, the rising popularity of private-label bakery products can be attributed in large part to the extensive selection made available by numerous suppliers. In recent years, vegan donuts and vegan baked goods have become increasingly available at supermarkets, drugstores, and even online. Private-label goods are a viable option for thrifty shoppers. In order to increase their bottom lines, stores are more likely to stock private-label products rather than name brands.

In terms of driving economic expansion, sustainability has emerged as decisive.

As more people become aware of the link between agriculture and environmental degradation, they are increasingly looking to purchase food products from companies that use environmentally friendly processes.

Manufacturers are working on optimising supply chain processes to keep consumers informed about their sustainable practises and boost sales, even while vegan baked goods correspond to ethical concerns over animal care.

Iceland’s recent ban on palm oil use in vegan baked goods is indicative of growing support for environmentally friendly business methods in the food processing industry. The move comes after reports of child labour, deforestation, and a decline in animal populations in Malaysia and Indonesia, where the oil was previously sourced.

Key Takeaways

The Japanese vegan donut market is expected to hold a share of 5.2%

The trend toward healthier ways of living is primarily responsible for the expansion of this sector.

The Germany vegan donut market is expected to hold a share of 16.4%

There has been a rise in demand for vegan donuts in the hospitality industry, and in response, many businesses have formed partnerships to provide this market.

Competitive Landscape

The degree to which market segments are separated is high now and is expected to rise even further during the predicted period. The market’s players are using a mix of organic and inorganic growth tactics including new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to sustain growth and stay ahead of the competition.

Top Companies Offering Vegan Donuts:

Considerit – Edinburgh, Scotland: Considerit’s bakers are advocates of a vegan future, and they’re using donuts to spread their message. On top of that, they produce high-quality ice cream and chocolate. They make healthy items that taste incredibly decadent.

Lovebirds Donuts – Kittery, USA: The slow-raised yeast doughnuts at Lovebirds are what set them apart, providing the kind of gourmet quality we all seek. Alternatively, if cake donuts are more your style, you can find them here as well, in a wide variety that rotates every month.

Donut Corp – Santiago, Chile: Small batch, seasonal brioche doughnuts made in a 24-hour cycle are the specialty of this craft donut store. They are the quintessential comfort food because of the brioche method, which gives them an extra buttery, airy flavour.

Key Segments

By Product:

Yeast doughnuts

Cake doughnuts

By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Offline Vitamins & Supplements Stores Retail and Departmental Stores Supermarkets Vegan Fairs Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

