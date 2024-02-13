Industrial Automation Market Set to Surpass US$ 81.4 Billion by 2033, Driven by Safety Prioritization and Robust Growth, Propelled by a Resilient 7.2% CAGR

The global industrial automation market anticipates a substantial valuation of US$ 81.4 billion by 2033, propelled by a resilient Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. With an initial valuation of US$ 40.6 billion forecasted for 2023, the market lays a solid foundation for ambitious growth over the coming decade.

A fundamental driver behind this remarkable expansion is the steadfast commitment to safety within industrial automation practices. Manufacturers, businesses, and operators alike are increasingly prioritizing the development and implementation of cutting-edge safety measures to mitigate workplace accidents. This heightened focus not only ensures the well-being of workers but also presents significant market opportunities, as companies recognize the intrinsic value of prioritizing the health and safety of their workforce.

As the industrial automation market continues to evolve, the convergence of safety initiatives and robust growth strategies underscores its pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial operations.

Request Our Sample Report To Simplify Your Strategic Journey. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14308

Automotive Industry significantly drives the Market Growth:

Growing demand for industrial automation in the automation sector boosts the market growth. Several automakers maintain efficiency and accuracy to enhance the performance of machinery. Automotive is an essential sector that captures a significant global market share. The rising number of vehicles and advanced electric vehicles is increasing the adoption of industrial automation.

The innovation of robotic systems in automotive is expanding the market growth. The increasing demand for advanced skills, machine learning, and mechatronics drives market opportunities. Apart from it, the electronic industry is further expected to drive market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The industrial automation market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 81.4 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.2%, the global market increasing from 2022 to 2033.

The United States industrial automation market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.3%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The China market is expected to capture a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Japan’s market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players play a significant share in the global market by innovating advanced devices. These players are adopting better technology and new marketing skills to upsurge the market opportunities. These players are adopting several marketing strategies to uplift the market, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Leading Players in the Market are:

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

General Electric

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

FANUC

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Recent Developments in the Industrial Automation Market are:

In January 2022, Fuji Electric announced its new plant system in Tokyo. The new plant expands its production level with an area of 13,030 meters.

In March 2020, Epson Robots announced its partnership with Air Automation Engineering to provide better technical services in the United States.

In March 2021, an American-based company- Suez, partnered with Schneider Electric to provide digital solutions in water cycle management.

In January 2021, Omron developed its new series robot named SCARA. The robot fastens the work with more efficiency. It is one of the lightweight and better-performance robot series.

In November 2020, Rockwell Automation announced its new asset management software version. It helps to update, recover and handle the work with automation devices.

Buy Your Comprehensive Report Now. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14308

Industrial Automation Market by Category:

By Deployment:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision System

Process Analyzer

Field Instruments

Human Machine Interface

Industrial PC

Industrial Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

Vibration Monitoring

By Component:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Programmable Logic Controller

Distributed Control System

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Safety

Plant Asset Management

By End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas, Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Invest In Custom Reports For A Deeper Grasp Of Competitive Regional Segments. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14308

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube