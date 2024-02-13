Sustainability Drive Propels Growth: Global Boxboard Packaging Market to Reach US$ 116.7 Billion by 2033 with 6.5% CAGR

The Boxboard Packaging industry is on a remarkable trajectory, with a projected valuation of $62.1 billion in 2023 and an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, culminating in an estimated worth of US$116.7 billion by 2033. This ascent is bolstered by advancements in sustainability certification, which expand the industry scope. An integral driver of this growth is the innovative evolution of design and printing techniques. Cutting-edge printing technologies like digital printing, offset printing, and flexography have redefined the possibilities for creative and visually captivating packaging solutions, resulting in enhanced product presentation and heightened consumer engagement.

Today, boxboard packaging showcases intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and lifelike images with high-quality graphics and finishes. This transformative shift allows brands to establish stronger identities by prominently displaying logos, slogans, and unique visuals, thereby reinforcing brand recognition and consumer recall. Furthermore, these advancements enable unprecedented customization, facilitating the creation of distinctive packaging for different product variants or special promotions, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.

In today’s world, boxcars is an essential raw material used in the packaging industry. Boxboard packaging is manufactured from wood pulp or paper stocks or even a combination of these. Boxboard packaging can be of two types coated or folded. The clay coat provides resistance to fading and an excellent printing surface; on the other hand, folding boxboards utilize a variety of raw materials which permits better folding and is also known as folding boxboard (FBB). The benefit of using folding boxboard packaging is that the box has two sides which feature a semi-gloss finish on one side and a natural non-coated finish on the other side. Boxboard packaging demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

Industry Dynamics:

Consumers get attracted towards visually enticing products, the boxboard packaging provides a unique finish to the product’s packaging. Packaging of a product is mandatory to achieve the products safety, extended product storage, and maintain product quality. Boxboard packaging utilizes recycled materials, along with being rigid, boxboard packaging system provides stability, and due to its excellent surface for printing the product appears more attractive to the final consumer.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

Global boxboard packaging market was valued at US$ 58.3 billion by 2022 end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By product type, cartons segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.

On the basis of end-use, food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.4% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, boxboard packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5%.

By 2033, the market value of boxboard packaging is expected to reach US$ 116.7 billion.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Graphic Packaging International announced the launch of its new line of sustainable boxboard packaging. The new packaging is made from recycled materials and is recyclable in standard paper recycling streams.

In 2022, International Paper announced the launch of its new line of high-performance boxboard packaging. The new packaging is designed to be more durable and protect products during shipping.

In 2021, Mondi Group announced the launch of its new line of compostable boxboard packaging. The new packaging is made from compostable materials and can be disposed of in industrial composting facilities.

In 2021, WestRock announced a new investment of $100 million in a new boxboard packaging manufacturing plant in the United States.

Key players:

International Paper Mayr-Melnhof Karton Mondi Nippon paper group Metsa Board Oyj Stora Enso Sappi ITC Limited

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with industry attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on industry segments and geographies.

Our regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Based on material type:

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Bleached Kraft Paperboard

Recycled Paper

Based on product type:

Boxes

Folding Carton

Tubes & Cores

Others

Based on thickness:

From 0.75mm to 1mm

From 1.1mm to 2.3 mm

Based on end use:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetic

Home Care

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical & Lubricants

Others

