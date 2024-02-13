Global Bronchoscopes Industry Towards US$ 647.7 Million Sales, Anticipating 4.4% CAGR Through 2028 | FMI

The Global Bronchoscopes Industry, valued at approximately US$ 501 Million in 2022, is set for an extraordinary surge, with projections indicating a 1.3X increase over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is anticipated to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2022 and 2028, culminating in sales reaching US$ 647.7 million by the end of 2028.

Bronchoscopes, a significant segment of the global endoscopes market, are expected to represent around 4% of the market share by the close of 2021, as the overall endoscopes market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.0 Billion in the same year.

The escalating prevalence of respiratory conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, interstitial pneumonitis, occupational sarcoidosis, and pulmonary hemorrhage is driving an unprecedented demand for Bronchoscopes. This surge in demand not only underscores the critical need for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic tools but also presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and meet evolving healthcare challenges.

Cleaning typical (multiple-use) flexible Bronchoscopes is time-consuming and expensive, and there is a risk of cross-infection. By adopting a single-use flexible video bronchoscope, cross-contamination is eliminated. An early assessment of the economic effectiveness of single-use Bronchoscopes suggests potential hospital savings and patient benefits from infection prevention. The rising use of single-use flexible Bronchoscopes is developing a sizable industry due to their enticing benefits.

“Apart from the factors mentioned, technological advancements in the Bronchoscopes landscape—witnessing a transformation shift from conventional invasive procedures to minimally invasive and advanced devices is a critical factor determining the global demand for Bronchoscopes, further amplifying its potential applications.

Among the significant improvements and developments boosting global demand for Bronchoscopes are white-light bronchoscopy, navigational bronchoscopy, and autofluorescence (blue-light) bronchoscopy. Thin Bronchoscopes with minimally invasive characteristics are increasingly gaining popularity. Manufacturers of Bronchoscopes have improved on original Bronchoscopes in terms of application and product variety,” notes a company senior analyst.

Top Four Manufacturers Contribute the Largest Global Revenue

Given the rapid pace of technological change, major bronchoscope manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development projects to further improve product efficiency. The Global Bronchoscopes Industry is extremely competitive, with relatively high entry barriers, differentiated and well-established products, and notably high profit margins.

Tier-1 manufacturers of Bronchoscopes, including Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and HOYA Corporation, collectively hold a market share of approximately 62.5 percent—with Olympus Corporation contributing the largest revenue slice.

Tier-2 players such as KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG, Ambu A/S, and Richard Wolf GmbH and tier-3 players including Rochling Group and Shanghai AoHua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd, collectively contribute approximately 37.5 percent revenue share to the Global Bronchoscopes Industry. Key forward market strategies include:

With continued improvements in the global healthcare setting, key players seek acquisition opportunities as a key growth strategy. Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and HOYA Corporation are likely to focus on mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration strategies, in the coming years. HOYA Corporation, for instance, acquired C2 Therapeutics, to expand its interventional endoscopy offerings in the U.S. and also provide aftersales and repair services.

Besides strategic tie-ups, new product launches will continue to be the key differentiation strategy, helping manufacturers to further solidify their market position. For instance, Olympus Corporation launched Truresolution objectives for multiphoton laser scanning microscopes. Teleflex Incorporated launched LMA® Gastro Airway, facilitating airway control during endoscopic procedures.

Leading manufacturers of Bronchoscopes are also focusing on geographical expansions, specifically in emerging nations, by acquiring local players in the endoscopy market.

Critical Market Retainers Identified

Risks of cross-contamination and post-bronchoscopy infection in the form of bleeding, troubled breathing, and low blood oxygen level. FMI study indicates high infection rate at ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), compared to clinics and hospitals.

Growing demand for non-invasive procedures including liquid biopsy and Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy.

Stringency in regulations demanding a pre-market approval (PMA).

Global Bronchoscopes Industry, By Category Product:

Non-Video Bronchoscopes

Video Bronchoscopes

Modality:

Rigid Bronchoscopes

Flexible Fiber Bronchoscopes

Mobile Bronchoscopes

