Global Medical Physics Industry Poised for 6.2% CAGR Surge, Expected to Reach US$ 6.81 Billion by 2028 | FMI Findings

Global Medical Physics Industry Global Medical Physics Industry

The Global Medical Physics Industry, valued at a remarkable US$ 4.74 billion in 2022, is set to undergo unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a surge to US$ 6.81 billion by 2028. This transformation is fueled by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2022 and 2028, according to recent findings by Future Market Insights Inc.

Medical physics, a revolutionary field, stands at the forefront of transformative developments in therapeutic and diagnostic medicine. At its essence, medical physics is intricately connected with the responsible and efficient application of radiation in healthcare. The driving force behind this growth is the indispensable role of medical physicists, experts in this domain, who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of radiation therapy while enhancing the performance of medical imaging procedures.

Radiology, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy are expected to dominate the therapeutics and diagnostics vertical in the forecast period.

Medical physics is a constellation of scientists and healthcare personnel. The need to reduce radiation toxicity in IMRT (Intensity Modulation Radiotherapy) and tomotherapy is propelling the medical physics market. Amongst the investments in medical physics include opththalmology, medical photonics, orthopedics, radiogenomics, surgery, dentistry, nanomedicine, neuroscience, and vascular medicine.

At the same time, there is a tremendous absence of hi-tech healthcare infrastructure in under-developed economies. Lack of the skilled medical professionals is there to add. These factors could restrain the medical physics market in the forecast period.

Future Market Insights has entailed these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Global Medical Physics Industry’. It has its line of dedicated analysts and consultants to deploy an eagle’s eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With excessive research being conducted ion medical science, the Global Medical Physics Industry is expected to grow on an astonishing note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Global Medical Physics Industry

  • North America holds the largest market share and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged in the forecast period due to conducive reimbursement policies and chronic illness’ early diagnosis.
  • Europe holds the second-largest market share with Germany leading from the front. This could be credited to growing popularity of telemedicine herein. The UK stands second with medical imaging technology growing by leaps and bounds in cardiovascular imaging services.
  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the medical physics market. This could be attributed to South Korea, India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand witnessing a massive expansion in healthcare sector through development of clinics and imaging centers and rising expenditure in healthcare.
  • LATAM is expected to grow in medical physics market on the back of Brazil and Argentina witnessing growing prevalence of breast cancer.
  • UAE, South Africa, and Middle East are expected to grow due to growth in medical tourism.

Global Medical Physics Industry  Competitive Analysis

  • Associates in Medical Physics, in April 2021, collaborated with RMA (Radiation Management Associates) and Keytone Physics for launching ‘Aspekt Solutions’.
  • West Physics, in May 2019, completed acquisition of Phoenix Technology Corporation for increasing consumers’ base with trained and highly experienced administrative and technical human resources.
  • ClariPi, in June 2019, did receive approval from the US FDA to commercialize ClariCT.AI – an AI-enabled CT scanner.
  • Blue Sea Capital, in May 2019, completed acquisition of Krueger Gilbert Health Physics for expanding geographical reach.

What does the Report say?

  • The research study is based on modality (diagnosis (radiographic X-Ray systems, fluoroscopic X-Ray systems, dental X-Ray systems, mammography systems, computed tomography, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), ultrasound, SPECT, PET, and likewise), and therapeutics (LINAC, brachytherapy, and others)), by service (accreditation assistance, performance testing, physics testing, radiation dose monitoring, radiation safety training, treatment commissioning services, safety surveys, regulatory & auditing services, and likewise), and by end-user (medical physics for hospitals, medical physics for ASCs, medical physics for diagnostic imaging centers, and medical physics for academic & research institutes).
  • Call to promote extensive research in the healthcare vertical, the Global Medical Physics Industry is expected to grow on a stupendous note in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Medical Physics Industry:

  • Medical Physics Services LLC
  • LANDAEUR
  • Medical Physics Services Consultants Inc.
  • Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics Inc.
  • Alyzen Medical Physics Services
  • Radiation Safety & Control Services Inc.
  • Upstate Medical Physics Services
  • Dade Moeller & Associates
  • Versant Medical Physics Services & Radiation Safety
  • Alliance Medical Physics Services LLC
  • West Physics Consulting LLC
  • Associates in Medical Physics Services
  • Radiation Services Inc.
  • Jaeger Corporation
  • Petrone Associates LLC

Key Segments of Global Medical Physics Industry Survey

Global Medical Physics Industry by Modality:

  • Diagnostics
    • Radiographic X-Ray Systems
    • Fluoroscopic X-Ray Systems
    • Dental X-Ray Systems
    • Mammography Systems
    • Computed Tomography
    • Magnetic Resonance Imaging
    • Ultrasound
    • SPECT
    • PET
    • Others
  • Therapeutics
    • LINAC
    • Brachytherapy
    • Others

Global Medical Physics Industryby Service:

  • Accreditation Assistance
  • Performance Testing
  • Physics Testing
  • Radiation Dose Monitoring
  • Radiation Safety Training
  • Treatment Commissioning Services
  • Safety Surveys
  • Regulatory & Auditing Services
  • Others

Global Medical Physics Industry by End User:

  • Medical Physics for Hospitals
  • Medical Physics for Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Medical Physics for Diagnostic Imaging Centres
  • Medical Physics for Academic & Research Institutes

Global Medical Physics Industry by Region:

  • North America Medical Physics Industry
  • Latin America Medical Physics Industry
  • Europe Medical Physics Market
  • East Asia Medical Physics Industry
  • South Asia & Pacific Medical Physics Market
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA) Medical Physics Industry

