Architectural Metal Coating Market Set to Surge at 5.1% CAGR, Anticipates Reach of US$ 9.4 billion by 2034

The architectural metal coating market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2024. The market’s progress is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach US$ 9.4 billion.

The increasing demand for new buildings and infrastructure projects is stimulating sales of metal coatings to protect and enhance the appearance of metal surfaces. The flourishing construction industry is one of the major drivers of market expansion.

The use of eco-friendly coatings has been increasing in recent years due to environmental concerns. Architects and builders are now opting for coatings that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and are free from toxic metals like lead and cadmium. This trend is expected to continue, driving the demand for eco-friendly metal coatings.

With the rising cost of energy, there has been a growing focus on adopting energy-efficient practices in buildings. Metal coatings can help increase the energy efficiency of buildings by reflecting sunlight and reducing heat absorption. This, in turn, can reduce the need for air conditioning and lower energy costs. As energy efficiency becomes a key concern for builders, the demand for metal coatings is expected to rise.

“Significant advancements in coating technologies that can offer superior protection, durability, and performance are expected to boost the market. These advancements are expected to drive the demand for metal coatings as builders and architects seek to integrate advanced technologies to protect and enhance metal surfaces,” says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Architectural Metal Coating Market

The global architectural metal coating market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion by 2034.

The polyurethane segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The roofing & cladding segment is expected to rise at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The architectural metal coating market is highly competitive. Companies offer a wide variety of coating products, including powder coatings, liquid coatings, and specialty coatings. These coatings have varying levels of durability, performance, and aesthetic appeal. In addition to these major companies, there are also several smaller companies focusing on niche areas of the market, such as eco-friendly coatings or coatings for specific types of metal. Overall, innovation drives the market, with companies continuously developing new coatings to cater to the evolving needs of architects, builders, and property owners.

Key Market Players

Alcea S.p.A.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KCC Corporation

AkzoNobel Axalta Coating Systems,

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

Wacker Chemie AG

Beckers Group

NOROO Coil Coatings

Hempel

Jotun

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish

Key Market Segmentation

By Type:

Polyurethane

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Others

By Application:

Roofing & Cladding

Doors & Windows

Curtain Walls

Wall Panels & Facades

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA

