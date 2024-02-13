Blow Molding Resin Market Forecasted to Double in Value, Reaching US$ 22.6 billion by 2034, Fueled by Demand for Lightweight Packaging Solutions

The blow molding resin market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.8 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 22.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034. The market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective packaging solutions across various industries. This market encompasses a diverse range of thermoplastic resins, including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

The surge in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors has fueled the adoption of blow molding resins for manufacturing bottles, containers, and automotive components. One pivotal factor contributing to the market expansion is the ongoing emphasis on sustainable packaging.

Manufacturers increasingly opt for blow molding resins due to their recyclable nature and lower environmental impact than traditional materials. The ability of these resins to create intricate and customized shapes further enhances their appeal, particularly in the packaging industry.

Challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and environmental concerns associated with plastic usage pose potential obstacles to market growth. The industry is responding to these challenges by investing in research and development to discover and adopt alternative, eco-friendly materials while optimizing manufacturing processes for greater efficiency.

“A major driver in the blow molding resin market is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on the molding process, the extrusion type is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7% by 2034.

is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7% by 2034. South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.

experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034. Based on type, PE is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the blow molding resin market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving for market leadership. Companies focus on product innovation and sustainability, investing in research and development to enhance formulations and manufacturing processes.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships within the industry contribute to knowledge sharing and resource optimization. The market dynamism is driven by the continuous quest for advanced solutions that ensure competitiveness and meet the evolving demands of diverse end-use sectors.

Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In February 2021 , ExxonMobil introduced an innovative Paxon TM HDPE grade, SP5504, enhancing the typical characteristics of unimodal HDPE resins. Paxon TM SP5504 stands out for its exceptional performance, offering an improved balance of properties and serving as a seamless substitute for unimodal HDPE.

, ExxonMobil introduced an innovative Paxon HDPE grade, SP5504, enhancing the typical characteristics of unimodal HDPE resins. Paxon SP5504 stands out for its exceptional performance, offering an improved balance of properties and serving as a seamless substitute for unimodal HDPE. In April 2021 , SOCAR Polymer introduced two new grades of copolymer polypropylene resins designed for rigid and thin-wall packaging applications. This product launch aimed to augment the product portfolio of the company, reflecting a strategic move to offer enhanced options in response to market demands and diversify their polypropylene resin offerings.

