Middle East and Africa Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Market, with projections indicating US$ 104.4 million by 2033

In 2023, the Middle East and Africa hydrolyzed bovine collagen market demand is projected to be worth US$ 42.4 million. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of about 9.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033, By 2033, it’s anticipated that the Middle East and Africa would have grown to a value of over US$ 104.4 million. In the projection period, it is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 62 million.

Natural components with clean labels are now more popular. It has prompted a shift away from chemical additions. Customers might hence start to favor organic goods such as hydrolyzed bovine collagen. Origins of collagen appeal to consumers looking for wholesome, naturally processed goods. Organic sources for collagen include the hides and bones of cows. Hence, demand might increase as consumers pay more attention to ingredient labels and become more health conscious.

Demand for hydrolyzed bovine collagen has greatly increased due to trends in wellbeing and health. It might become a well-liked supplement for those looking to keep their wellbeing as a result of the aspect.

Consuming supplements blended with collagen might be a useful strategy to support several biological processes. Demand for the product is anticipated to rise as modern consumers aim to improve their health.

Hydrolyzed bovine collagen’s adaptability and versatility might increase demand in several sectors. It has applications in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors in addition to vitamins.

Its adaptability might make it highly appealing to contemporary consumers. It is also anticipated to deliver players the ability to utilize collagen in several products, which has raised demand.

Benefits of collagen have been promoted through both online and offline marketing. Influencers and medical professionals might discuss these supplements on social media.

The more individuals who hear about these communications, the more enthused they get about the product. These could contribute to increasing demand by 2033.

Internet and social changes have also had a vital impact on the surging demand. The world of today is extremely connected. It might make data flow more swiftly and have an impact on client purchasing behavior and decisions.

Research on hydrolyzed bovine collagen is currently more widely available. As today’s consumers are turning to the internet for information on health, demand is set to rise.

Key Takeaways from Middle East and Africa Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Market Study:

The Middle East & Africa hydrolyzed bovine collagen industry showcased a steady CAGR of 11.0% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

United Arab Emirates hydrolyzed bovine collagen industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period.

Türkiye hydrolyzed bovine collagen market is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 13.7 million in the review period.

In terms of product, the type I segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% in the assessment period.

Based on form, the dry category is estimated to expand at an average CAGR of around 9.1% in the evaluation period.

“Conventional wellness habits have an impact on the need for hydrolyzed bovine collagen. These usually have complex connections to ecology and natural resources. Civilizations in the Middle East & Africa have a long history of using natural items for health and beauty. Understanding that collagen might enhance joint mobility and face health is set to support demand.” – Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies are spending in research initiatives to develop innovative collagen products that cater to specific needs. This includes making functional foods, beverages, cosmetics, and dietary supplements based on collagen. Businesses can expand into different marketplaces and gain a broader clientele by offering a range of goods.

Maintaining product quality and ensuring that sourcing and production processes are transparent are essential strategies. Strict quality control methods, certifications, and clear labeling are used to boost consumer confidence. To gain an advantage, businesses might describe in detail where and how their bovine collagen is made.

For instance,

Dubai welcomed JUJU Lifestyle in July 2023 . This health and wellness company is renowned for its TikTok popular range of fizz pills. JUJU Collagen and GlutaFair are now easily accessible for sale in Dubai.

. This health and wellness company is renowned for its TikTok popular range of fizz pills. JUJU Collagen and GlutaFair are now easily accessible for sale in Dubai. Nestlé Health Science Türkiye introduced Vital Proteins, one of the most popular collagen solutions in globally, to consumers in July 2022. As it entered the market, Vital Proteins encouraged its clients to discover their inner light.

Key Companies Profiled:

GELITA AG

Rousselot

Symatese

Collagen Solutions Plc

DSM

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

Middle East & Africa Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Market Outlook by Category:

By Product:

Type I

Type II

Type III

Other Product Types

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Meat Processing

Dietary Supplements

Nutrition Bars

Desserts

Others

Healthcare

Bone Reconstruction

Dental Applications

Tissue Engineering

Cosmetic Surgery & Wound Healing

Cardiology

Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behavior)

Drug Delivery

Other Applications

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Country:

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Türkiye

Israel

