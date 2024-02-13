Global Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market to achieve a CAGR of 6.8%, targeting a value of US$ 197.0 million by 2033

Posted on 2024-02-13 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Market

The global postoperative panniculus retractor market demand is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to research by Future Market Insights. According to projections, the market would be worth US$ 197.0 million by 2033, up from US$ 102.3 million in 2023. The global market is expected to increase by 6.4% year over year in 2023, from its end-of-year valuation of US$ 96.2 million in 2022.

The increasing use of endoscopic procedures is a significant market growth driver for postoperative panniculus retractors. As the number of endoscopic treatments grows, so does the need for efficient equipment that improves visualization and access.

Get Recently Updated Report of Market as Sample Copy! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17906

Postoperative panniculus retractor are critical in generating a regulated space between tissue layers, allowing for better visibility and manoeuvrability during treatments such as polyp removal, lesion excision, and tumour ablation. With more medical professionals relying on minimally invasive procedures for diagnosis and treatment, the adaptability of postoperative panniculus retractors in diverse endoscopic interventions makes them useful tools.

This trend is driving market expansion, as the use of postoperative panniculus retractors corresponds with the changing landscape of medical operations, resulting in better patient outcomes and procedural efficacy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

  • By product, adjustable panniculus retractors segment contributed around US$ 63.3 million in 2022 due to its versatility in accommodating varying patient anatomies.
  • By application, bariatric surgery contributed around US$ 50.3 million in 2022, owed to the increasing prevalence of obesity-related procedures and demand for panniculus retractors for bariatric procedures.
  • By end user, hospitals contributed around US$ 44.1 million in 2022. Due to the demand for surgical procedures and the use of sophisticated medical facilities, hospitals dominate the market for postoperative panniculus retractor.
  • By region, North America held the dominant share in the world in 2022 contributing around US$ 50.3 million. The North America region dominates the postoperative panniculus retractor market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.

“Increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and colon cancer to enhance the worldwide postoperative panniculus retractor market” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Heighten Your Awareness Using Our Enlightening Methodology-Driven Revelations: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17906

Market Competition:

Waston Medical and Sirio Pharma Co Ltd are two of the key players leading in the postoperative panniculus retractor market. In order to gain a larger market share, these companies participate in conferences, and award competitions, and launch new products that provide affordability, convenience, and effectiveness.

  • In December 2021, Waston Medical and Trendlines Join Forces to Develop Chinese/Israeli Medical Devices

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Laborie.
  • TZ Medical, Inc.
  • GSquared Medical

Key Market Segments Covered in Postoperative Panniculus Retractor Industry Research:

By Product:

  • Adjustable Panniculus Retractors
  • Fixed Panniculus Retractors

By Application:

  • Bariatric Surgeries
  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries
  • Excess Skin Removal
  • Minimizing Surgical Trauma

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialty Clinics

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ignite Innovation with Customization: Uncover the Possibilities in Our Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17906

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Nandini Singh Sawlani   

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution