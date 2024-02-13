Optical Encoder Market Skyrockets at 9.7% to US$ 7,023.5 Million by 2033

The market’s upward trajectory is attributed to the escalating demand for advanced automation and motion control systems, as industries seek to enhance operational efficiency. As technology continues to evolve, optical encoders are expected to witness widespread adoption, driving innovation and shaping the future landscape of the Optical Encoder Market.

Key Takeaways from the Optical Encoder Market Report:

Players in the automation sector are switching from incremental optical encoders to absolute optical encoders that are well suited for high-precision instruments, as they produce parallel digit outputs.

Shafted optical encoder is estimated to continue to hold a leading market share, based on configuration, during the forecast period.

Healthcare equipment currently accounts for over a fourth of total demand. It will remain a significantly lucrative application area for optical encoder manufacturers and is most likely to overtake the consumer electronics industry in terms of market value share, in the latter half of the projection period.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is witnessing a high growth rate in the optical encoder market as manufacturers of automotive, consumer electronic, and industry automation are adopting optical encoders to improve product quality

Commercialization of Quantum Dots to Create Lucrative Opportunity:

The requirement for high-performance optical encoders is expected to increase, owing to the commercialization of quantum dots (QDs). These QoDs are used in various thin film devices such as photodetectors, solar cells, and LEDs. In flat panel display (FPD) applications, QDs offer improved efficiency, display life, power consumption, brightness, color saturation, and reduced cost.

Experts at FMI expect manufacturers to shift from liquid crystal display (LCD) towards the development of QD-enabled devices such as cost-effective thin film transistor (TFT) products in the foreseeable future.

Performance improvement will be crucial to meet the demand for motion control in these QD devices. Advanced optical encoders are expected to emerge as the best solutions for servo feedback in applications that require the highest precision, in turn creating potential business opportunities for manufacturers in the optical encoders market.

Competitive Landscape:

Many key players are inclined to invest heavily in innovation, research, and development practices to uncover increased applications of optical encoders. With technology, vendors are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations, new product developments, and business expansion to capture a huge customer base.

Honeywell International

Rockwell International

Renishaw PLC

Allied Motion Technologies

Sensata Technologies

US Digital

Optical Encoder Market Segmentation:

By Configuration :

Shafted Optical Encoder

Hollow-Shaft Optical Encoder

Absolute Optical Encoder

Multi-turn Optical Encoder

Incremental Optical Encoder

By Output Signal Format :

Analog Optical Encoder

Digital Optical Encoder

By Application :

Healthcare Equipment

Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Robotics Equipment

Test & Measurement Equipment

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

