Forecasting Growth: Global Cold Gas Spray Coating Demand to Increase at 4.4% CAGR by 2033

The cold gas spray coating market, valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023, is projected to witness steady growth, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of this period, the market is anticipated to surge to US$ 1.6 billion. This growth trajectory reflects increasing demand across various industries for efficient and cost-effective coating solutions, driven by factors such as technological advancements, growing industrialization, and the need for enhanced surface properties in diverse applications.

For the automotive and aerospace sectors, cold gas spray painting is essential because it reduces the costs associated with sustainability by preventing the need to replace corroded and damaged aircraft parts.

Advanced nanostructured and amorphous materials are being used in several verticals, including electronics, electrical, and medicine. As nano-crystalline materials are sensitive to temperature, cold gas spray could be used effectively without harming their advantageous microstructure.

High-pressure technology dominates the cold gas spray coating market, and the scene is expected to remain the same even going forward.

At the same time, the fact that cold gas spray coating gets adversely impacted by ore extraction processes’ costs can’t be ignored. This factor could restrain the cold gas spray coating market in the forecast period.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market.’ It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through the macros and micros of the cold gas spray coating market.

“With sustainability being the top priority, the demand for cold gas spray coating market is expected to grow on an exorbitant note during the forecast period”, insights shared by our key consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Cold Gas Spray Coating Market

North America holds the largest market share, with the United States being subject to conducive government regulations related to the usage of high-class and lightweight components in the automotive sector as substitutes for metals and alloys.

Europe holds a significant market share, with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Russia leading from the front, especially for satellite and aircraft components.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest in the cold gas spray coating market, with regions like India, Japan, and China primarily using cold gas spray coatings to repair and coat polymer and metal components and extend durability and operational life.

Competitive Cold Gas Spray Coating

VRC Metals, in July 2022, did unleash the C.A.M.P Site cold spray system.

Hannecard, in January 2021, did join forces to operate under the name ‘Hannecard Roller Coatings, Inc.’ The companies would be sharing their technology expertise to expand their services and portfolios.

EWI, in November 2021, announced the launching of its cold spray research center to unlock cold gas spray coating market potential.

Oerlikon, in March 2023, did acquire Riri to expand its offerings, in coatings in particular, significantly.

Key Companies Profiled

Plasma Giken Co., Ltd.

VRC Metal Systems, LLC

Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies

Bodycote

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

ASB Industries, Inc.

Fujimi Incorporated

Oerlikon Metco

Flame Spray Technologies B.V

Polymet Corporation

Global Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Segmentation

By Technology:

High Pressure

Low Pressure

By End Use:

Transportation

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Oil & Gas

Utility

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

