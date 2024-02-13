Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vacuum Salt Market to Reach $8.06 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global vacuum salt market looks promising with opportunities in the food, chemical, and industrial markets. The global vacuum salt market is expected to reach an estimated $8.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for premium salt in the food and beverage sector, growing awareness towards health and health beneficial ingredients, and rising demand in the water softening sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in vacuum salt market to 2030 by particle type (granular, fine, and briquette), salt type (undried and dried), application (water softener & water treatment, de-icing, anticaking, flavoring agent, and others), end use (food, chemical, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, granular, fine, and briquette are the major segments of vacuum salt market by particle type. Lucintel forecasts that fine will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand from the hospital and the food industries.

Within this market, chemical industry will remain the largest segment due to extensive use in electrolysis, detergent and dyes production.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of an established food and beverage industry and presence of major players in the region.

Ciech, Tata Chemicals, Akzonobel, Ineos, Dominion Salt, AB Hanson & Mohring, and Cerebos are the major suppliers in the vacuum salt market.

