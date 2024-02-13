CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global two-photon fluorescence microscopy market looks promising with opportunities in the mechanical engineering, automotive, aeronautics, marine, oil and gas, chemical industrial, medical, and electrical markets. The global two-photon fluorescence microscopy market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption in biomedical research for imaging live cells and tissues with high resolution, on-going advancements in microscopy technology, and increasing government and private sector funding for scientific research.

In this market, fully automatic and semi automatic are the major segments of two-photon fluorescence microscopy market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that fully automatic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-resolution and deep-tissue imaging.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for advanced medical diagnostics and research.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-resolution imaging techniques for research and clinical applications and presence of strong research infrastructure in the region.

Swabian Instruments, TOPTICA, UCLA, Nikon, and Bruker are the major suppliers in the two-photon fluorescence microscopy market.

