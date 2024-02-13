Lucintel Forecasts the Global Tin Stabilizer Market to Reach $1.35 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tin stabilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the automobile, construction, industrial, electrical and electronic, and packaging markets. The global tin stabilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption in the automotive paints and PVC applications and strict government regulations towards adoption of environmentally friendly stabilizers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tin stabilizer market to 2030 by type (octyl tin stabilizer, butyl tin stabilizer, tin stabilizer for electro coloring of aluminium, methyl tin stabilizers, liquid methyl tin mercaptide, and others), application (automobile, construction, electrical and electronics, packaging, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, octyl tin stabilizer, butyl tin stabilizer, tin stabilizer for electro coloring of aluminium, methyl tin stabilizers, and liquid methyl tin mercaptide are the major segments of tin stabilizer market by type. Lucintel forecasts that octyl tin stabilizer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as they offers excellent protection against degradation at high temperatures.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to its extensive use of PVC in various building materials.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from the automotive and construction industries and presence of prominent market participants in the region.

Pau Tai Industrial, Akzonobel, BASF, Baerlocher, Clariant, Arkema, and Songwon Industrial are the major suppliers in the tin stabilizer market.

Download sample by clicking on tin stabilizer market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056