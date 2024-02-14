Lucintel Forecasts the Global Social Commerce Market to Reach $4172.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global social commerce market looks promising with opportunities in the business to consumer, business to business, and consumer to consumer markets. The global social commerce market is expected to reach an estimated $4172.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are n increase in the use of social media, growth and attraction of online shopping, amount of time spent on these sites on average during the pandemic, and the convenience of online shopping.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in social commerce market to 2030 by business model (business to consumer, business to business, and consumer to consumer), product type (personal & beauty care, apparels, accessories, home products, health supplements, food & beverage, and others), sales channel (video commerce (live stream + prerecorded), social network-led commerce, social reselling, group buying, and product review platforms), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, personal & beauty care, apparel, accessories, home product, health supplement, and food & beverage are the major segments of social commerce market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that apparels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because most individuals spent their time online during the covid-19 pandemic, fashion businesses found new ways to foster the buying experience, work with influencers and artists, and establish new connections.

Within this market, business to consumer will remain the largest segment due to changing attitudes on customer behavior and growing use of digital modes, as well as, the social media platforms for business make it simple for buyers to explore, pick, and purchase products while also assessing them based on user ratings.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing investments in the infrastructure supporting telecommunications, the increasing use of smartphones, and the popularity of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Etsy, Fashnear Technologies, Meta Platforms, Pinduoduo, and Pinterest are the major suppliers in the social commerce market.

