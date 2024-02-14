Lucintel Forecasts the Global Private LTE & 5G Network Market to Reach $9.9 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global private LTE & 5G network market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial manufacturing, utility & electrical power, public venue, healthcare, supply chain, and natural resources markets. The global private LTE & 5G network market is expected to reach an estimated $9.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of private LTE and 5G networks for applications related to smart cities and the Internet of Things, growing demand for high-speed and low-latency connectivity, as well as, rising number of electronic devices and sensors globally.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in private LTE & 5G network market to 2030 by type (private lte, infrastructure, device, 5G, infrastructure, and device), application (real-time surveillance, operations visibility & optimization, authentication & access control, worker safety monitoring, remote diagnostics & predictive maintenance, and asset management), end use (industrial manufacturing, utilities & electrical power, public venues, healthcare, supply chain, and natural resources), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, private LTE, infrastructure, device, 5G, infrastructure, and device are the major segments of private LTE & 5G network market by type. Lucintel forecasts that private LTE is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improved device experience, optimum radio security, and enhanced performance offered by private LTE network to the consumers.

Within this market, industrial manufacturing is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development, along with the significant demand for advanced communication network in the region.

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, ADVA Optical Networking, AMBRA Spectrums, Blue Wireless Pte, ThinkSmallCell, and Fujitsu are the major suppliers in the private LTE & 5G network market.

