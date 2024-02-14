CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global plasma CNC cutting machine market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial machinery, shipbuilding & offshore, and electrical equipment markets. The global plasma CNC cutting machine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing investment in research and development by key players, rapid advancement in technologies like software integration and improved automation and growth of the automotive sector.

In this market, max cutting thickness 10 mm, max cutting thickness 15 mm, max cutting thickness 20 mm, max cutting thickness 25 mm, max cutting thickness 30 mm, and max cutting thickness >30 mm are the major segments of plasma CNC cutting machine market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that max cutting thickness 10 mm will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to versatility and affordability.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing need for innovation and enhanced production efficiency.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing industrialization and presence of robust manufacturing sector in the region.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, Hypertherm, Koike Aronson, and Messer Cutting Systems are the major suppliers in the plasma CNC cutting machine market.

