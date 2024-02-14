Ultrasonic Sensors Market Poised for Remarkable Surge, Expected to Exceed US$ 13,241.8 Million in Revenue by 2030

The global ultrasonic sensors market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Ultrasonic Sensors Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5,138.4 Million in 2022 to US$ 13,241.8 Million by 2030.

Ultrasonic sensors are widely used in robotics as these sensors are not affected by moisture, dust, and dirt and are also used in a dark environment since the light does not affect the sensor’s detection ability. Furthermore, the use of robotics for obstacle avoidance with real-time communication is also projected to drive the market.

Ultrasonic sensors are used in robotics to avoid obstacles in their way so that they can move toward the target area. Moreover, ultrasonic sensors are utilized to detect the large obstacle and to obtain information between the robot and the obstacle. They help robots with object detection, tracking an object, and detecting the position of the object to avoid collision and ensure the task is carried out without any hindrance.

Key Takeaways: Ultrasonic Sensors Market

The automotive industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.5% in the ultrasonic sensors market demand for anti-collision and distance measurement sensors soars

Liquid level measurement segment to dominate in 2020 with a market share of 38.5% followed by distance measurement and object detection

Through-beam sensors segment is expected to witness a growth of 12% Y-o-Y with features such as powerful acoustic beam

The South Asia & Pacific ultrasonic sensors market is estimated to register a high CAGR as the healthcare sector demands better imaging technologies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ultrasonic Sensors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses globally. The severe lockdowns have disrupted the production of ultrasonic sensors as the raw material supply chain remains distraught.

While the situation continues to be serious with governments still imposing physical distancing norms for protection, supply chains are slowly normalizing.

However, the demand for ultrasonic sensors is going to take a while to pick up as its related industries have witnessed a slump. Besides being an important part of automation, it is also used in healthcare, a sector that will be the key revenue generator. Reduced to no sales of automobiles is projected to hit the market very hard in the coming days. On the other hand, a raised consciousness about smart homes and lighting solutions is expected to bode well for the market.

Increasing Adoption of Ultrasonic Sensors in Medical Applications

The demand for ultrasonic sensors for medical applications is increasing as these sensors are risk-free substitutes for radiography solutions and alternatives to piezoelectric sensors. Ultrasonic sensors are widely used in medical applications as these sensors can visualize the internal condition of the human body without any damage.

They are used for various medical inspections including diagnosis of internal body organs like kidneys, liver, and gallbladder, and for tracking the growth of a fetus and its health condition. As the ultrasonic sensors have the ability of real-time visualization, they are used for tissue biopsy sampling while locating the target organ.

Ultrasonic sensors are also used for close examination of eyes, cardiac diagnosis, and also for breast cancer check-ups to detect the presence of lumps under the breast. For detecting any physical abnormality of the uterus, uterus examination is done by using ultrasonic sensors. Moreover, ultrasonic sensors also help in detecting arteriosclerosis by checking the intimal thickness measurement, blood flow and endothelial function test.

The extensive usage of these sensors in the healthcare segment is projected to play an important part in offsetting the losses in the long term. The adoption of ultrasonic sensors in medical field is estimated to grow by 1.5X from 2019 to 2020.

Key Players

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International

Balluff GmbH

Pepperl +Fuchs AG

Baumer Ltd

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd

Ultrasonic Sensors Market Survey By Category

By Type:

Proximity Sensors

Retro-reflective Sensors

Through Beam Sensors

Others

By Application:

Object Detection

Distance Measurement

Liquid Level Measurement

Anti-collision Detection

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa

