Lucintel Forecasts the Global Palladium Market to Reach $22.93 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global palladium market looks promising with opportunities in the catalyst, chemical manufacturing, electrical and electronic, and jewelry markets. The global palladium market is expected to reach an estimated $22.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for palladium in diverse chemical manufacturing facilities, significantly growing oil and gas industry, and rising demand for jewelry and photography sensors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in palladium market to 2030 by type (mineral source and recycling source), application (catalyst, chemical manufacturing, electricals & electronics, jewelry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, mineral source and recycling source are the major segments of palladium market by type. Lucintel forecasts that recycling source is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to increasing supply gap for palladium.

Within this market, catalyst will remain the largest segment due to rising transportation activities.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to surge in automotive sales and growing consumer electronic consumption in the region.

Aberdeen International, Alfa Aesar, Anglo-American, Arm Platinum, BASF, Evonik, and Glencore are the major suppliers in the palladium market.

