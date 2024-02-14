Lucintel Forecasts the Global Network Equipment Market to Reach $175.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global network equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom operator and enterprise markets. The global network equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $175.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices in commercial, industrial, and consumer infrastructure, global rise in digitalization and the uptake of cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things, as well as, rise in the use of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing and 5G.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in network equipment market to 2030 by component (hardware, software, and services), connectivity (2G/3G, 4G lte, and 5G), network type (public network and private network), end use (telecom operators, enterprises, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware, software and service are the major segments of network equipment market by component. Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the rising deployment of network hardware and core equipment across several use cases.

Within this market, telecom operators will remain the largest segment because it provide telecommunication services, including phone calls, data communication, and computer networking, based on diverse communication technologies, including microwaves, telecom operators install network infrastructure and equipment.

Download sample by clicking on network equipment market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong adoption of next-generation network infrastructure and equipment due to the region’s propensity for embracing new technologies.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung Electronics, ZTE, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, and Broadcom are the major suppliers in the network equipment market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056