Lucintel Forecasts the Global Network Engineering Service Market to Reach $83.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global network engineering service market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, banking, financial service & insurance, education, energy & utility, healthcare, ITeS, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and government markets. The global network engineering service market is expected to reach an estimated $83.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of linked devices, the need for more advanced network infrastructure, and technical developments in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in network engineering service market to 2030 by service type (network assessment, network design, and network deployment), transmission mode (wired and wireless), organization size (smes and large enterprises), end use (telecom, banking, financial services, & insurance, education, energy & utilities, healthcare, ITeS, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, network assessment, network design and network deployment are the major segments of network engineering service market by service type. Lucintel forecasts that network design will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is a network-specific procedure that is customized, as well as, the proliferation of consumer electronics goods and services, including OTT platforms and smartwatches.

Within this market, banking, financial services, & insurance is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing reliance of BFSI organizations on networks to support their operations.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to region has cutting-edge IT infrastructure and was a pioneer in the adoption of network solutions.

Cisco, IBM, Ericsson, Huawei, and Juniper Networks are the major suppliers in the network engineering service market.

