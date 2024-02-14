The Global Network Analytic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global network analytic market looks promising with opportunities in the cloud service provider and communication service provider markets. The global network analytic market is expected to reach an estimated $11.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in data volume and changes in traffic patterns, increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for smarter network management, more intent-based networking that is in line with organizational objectives, and a greater emphasis on network security analytics.

In this market, network intelligence solution and service are the major segments of network analytic market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that service is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for organizations to comply with the different network and radiation regulations across the globe.

Within this market, communication service providers will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for network visibility and performance optimization.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the large-scale implementation of network analytics tools by organizations and enterprises in the country.

Cisco, Broadcom, IBM, HPE, and Ericsson are the major suppliers in the network analytic market.

