CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hole cutter market looks promising with opportunities in the metal, wood, and ceramic/glass markets. The global hole cutter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for renovation and construction activities, increasing demand for portable and cordless tools, and constantly advancements in hole cutter technology.

In this market, bi-metal and carbide are the major segments of hole cutter market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that bi-metal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its versatility, affordability, and widespread availability.

Within this market, metal will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of metal hole cutters for drilling holes in metal sheets, plates, pipes, and other components.

Download sample by clicking on hole cutter market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of home improvement activities and growing number of renewable energy projects in the region.

Bosch, Milwaukee Tool, Wisecraft, Starrett, Hilti, Dewalt, and Makita are the major suppliers in the hole cutter market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056