According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global used and refurbished articulated forklift truck market looks promising with opportunities in the factory and logistic center markets. The global used and refurbished articulated forklift truck market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing corporate sustainability goals and environmental regulations, rise of e-commerce, logistics, and warehouse automation, and technological advancements.

In this market, class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4 and class 5 are the major segments of used and refurbished articulated forklift truck market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that class 1 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing utilization in e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and other industries with high throughput needs.

Within this market, logistic center will remain the larger segment due to rise of e-commerce and online shopping.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid e-commerce growth and increasing urbanization and industralization in the region.

Toyota, Kion, Jung Heinrich, Mitsubishi Logis Next, and Crown Equipment are the major suppliers in the used and refurbished articulated forklift truck market.

