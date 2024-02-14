Data Virtualization Cloud Market Emerges as a Key Player: Forecasts Show Meteoric Rise to US$ 10,778.7 Million by 2033, with an Impressive CAGR of 25.2%

The global data virtualization cloud market is expected to reach approximately US$ 1,139 million in net value in 2023. According to FMI’s market projections, the whole market will grow at a rate of 25.2% from 2023 to 2033. Following this remarkable CAGR, the market’s net worth is predicted to reach US$ 10,778.7 million in the next ten years.

The industry is likely to retain its profitable growth rate in the next few days, thanks to the rising use of IaaS for technology platforms. Multi-cloud deployment techniques are becoming more common as more organizations strive to strengthen their IT foundations to keep up with digital disruption.

Using a virtualized architecture, business intelligence, and analytics ecosystems become more robust and easier to manage. The cost savings from public data virtualization cloud solutions are substantial, especially when compared to the original CAPEX investments for traditional IT infrastructure. Serverless computing and service meshes are also predicted in a congested cloud-centric development environment. Because of their limited IT budgets, SMEs want cloud services and products that are highly cost-effective.

The data virtualization cloud market has been studied in over 20 countries throughout North America, Europe, South Asia and Pacific, Latin America, East Asia, and MEA, according to FMI’s analysis. According to FMI’s poll results, 6 out of 10 businesses plan to rely on public data virtualization cloud solutions during the next decade. The favorable regulatory climate in Europe is supporting the region’s data virtualization cloud market.

Companies are expected to require robust cloud services that provide machine learning (ML) options as Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes a company repertoire. However, as breakthrough AI techniques such as generative adversarial networks and deep reinforcement learning reduce the amount of training required, the tendency may shift.

Key Takeaways from the Data Virtualization Cloud Market Study Report

The United States is the leading region in the development and provisioning of data virtualization cloud services. By contributing a market share of more than one quarter it is expected to remain very lucrative during the forecast years as well.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific economies are witnessing a robust growth rate owing to the rapidly expanding services market and sector.

By the year 2033, the deployment of public data virtualization cloud solutions is expected to be valued at around US$ 5.6 billion.

Accounting for about a third of the total market value, the BFSI industry is poised to remain a key end-user of data virtualization cloud solutions through 2033.

Capturing slightly over 50% of overall market revenue, business intelligence or BI tools are expected to remain the primary data consumer, says FMI’s report.

Procuring more than half of the total market stack, the standalone segment is expected to be a key component in virtualized data center architecture for the cloud.

Leading Key Companies:

IBM Corporation

Denodo Technologies

Informatica Inc.

Oracle Corporation, SAP

Tibco Software

Microsoft Corporation

Datometry

VMware, Inc.

Data Virtualization Cloud Industry Segmentation:

By Component:

Standalone Software

Data Integration Tools

Application Tool Solution

Other Components

By Data Consumer:

Business Intelligence Tools

Enterprise Applications

Mobile and Web Applications

Other Consumers

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Multi-Cloud

By End-use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom Industry

Retail and e-Commerce Industry

Government and Defense Industry

Healthcare Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Other Industries

By Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, France, Italy)

South Asia & Pacific (India, ASEAN, and Oceania)

East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (Turkey, GCC Countries, and South Africa)

