According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flight data acquisition unit market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial use and military use markets. The global flight data acquisition unit market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing air traffic and fleet expansion, rising demand for real-time data monitoring, and stringent regulations from aviation authorities.

In this market, remote type and local type are the major segments of flight data acquisition unit market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that remote type is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it enables real-time data access and monitoring of flight data.

Within this market, commercial use will remain the larger segment due to increased demand for new aircraft and upgrades to existing fleets.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand of air travel, increasing emphasis on aviation safety, and rising stringent safety regulations in the region.

L3 Harris, Teledyne, Flight Data System, Safran Data System, and Ametek are the major suppliers in the flight data acquisition unit market.

