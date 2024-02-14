Lucintel Forecasts the Global Explosion Protected Balance and Scale Market to Reach $0.23 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global explosion protected balance and scale market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, mining & steel, chemical & pharma, and food & beverage markets. The global explosion protected balance and scale market is expected to reach an estimated $0.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising focus on workplace safety, growing awareness towards the importance of safety in hazardous environments, and stringent regulations of governing the handling of hazardous materials.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in explosion protected balance and scale market to 2030 by type (bench scales, platform scales, floor scales, pallet truck scales, and others), application (oil and gas, mining & steel, chemical & pharma, food & beverages, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, bench scale, platform scale, floor scale, and pallet truck scale are the major segments of explosion protected balance and scale market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that bench scales is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its compact and portable design.

Within this market, oil and gas will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of hazardous materials, increasing stringent safety regulations, and higher demand for energy.

Download sample by clicking on explosion protected balance and scale market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to stringent safety regulations and presence of major players in the region.

Mettler Toledo, Sartorius, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Minebea Intec, A&D, LOCOSC, and Changzhou Yubo Electronic Scale are the major suppliers in the explosion protected balance and scale market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056