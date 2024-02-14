Lucintel Forecasts the Global Epsom Salt Market to Reach $5.52 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global epsom salt market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, agriculture, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. The global epsom salt market is expected to reach an estimated $5.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising awareness among people about the benefits of organic products, growing usage of technical-grade epsom salt in the agriculture and horticulture applications, and increasing consumer awareness towards health.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in epsom salt market to 2030 by form (granules, powder, and crystal), application (food & beverages, agriculture, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, granule, powder, and crystal are the major segments of epsom salt market by form. Lucintel forecasts that granule will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its enhanced solubility characteristics.

Within this market, personal care will remain the largest segment due to rising consumer focus on self-care and wellness.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significantly growing personal care industry and rising awareness towards medicinal properties of Epsom salt in the region.

Dadakarides Salt, Kneipp, Giles Chemical, Standers, L’Occitane International, Shiseido Company, and Unilever are the major suppliers in the epsom salt market.

