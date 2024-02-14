Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dendritic Salt Market to Reach $0.21 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dendritic salt market looks promising with opportunities in the anti-caking agent, flavor carrier, fragrance enhancement, and texture enhancement markets. The global dendritic salt market is expected to reach an estimated $0.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for processed and convenience food, rising popularity of bath salts and aromatherapy, and growing adoption from the pharmaceutical industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dendritic salt market to 2030 by type (coarse and fine), distribution channel (offline and online), application (anti-caking agent, flavor carrier, fragrance enhancement, and texture enhancement), end use (chemicals & industrial, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, coarse and fine are the major segments of dendritic salt market by type. Lucintel forecasts that coarse is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to growing adoption in food processing and baking and confectionery markets.

Within this market, texture enhancement will remain the largest segment due to increasing utilization of dendritic salt in the food industry.

Download sample by clicking on dendritic salt market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for personal care products.

Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Canwax, Cargill, Humblebee & Me, Iherb, Ingredi, and Kneipp are the major suppliers in the dendritic salt market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056