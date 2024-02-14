Lucintel Forecasts the Global Copper Cable Market to Reach $188.6 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global copper cable market looks promising with opportunities in the building wire, communication, power distribution, and automotive markets. The global copper cable market is expected to reach an estimated $188.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electricity, growing investment in the infrastructural development, and rising adoption of renewable energy sources.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in copper cable market to 2030 by type (wire and cable), application (building wire, communication, power distribution, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, wire and cable are the major segments of copper cable market by type. Lucintel forecasts that wire will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of copper wire for all the electrical equipments.

Within this market, power distribution will remain the largest segment due to rising demand for electricity.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in expansion of the building industry.

Aviva Metals, Belden, Commscope Holding, Elcowire, Hitachi Metals, Nexans, and Ningbo Jintian Copper are the major suppliers in the copper cable market.

