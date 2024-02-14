According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global centralised transformer equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the power transformer and distribution transformer markets. The global centralised transformer equipment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization and electrification, rising adoption of renewable energy sources, and increasing focus on sustainability.

In this market, online and offline are the major segments of centralised transformer equipment market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that online is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it ensures improved efficiency, reliability, and data-driven insights.

Within this market, power transformer will remain the largest segment due to rising number of grid modernization intiatives, integration of renewable energy like wind and solar power, and increasing trends of electrification.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing investments in renewable energy sources, such as winde, solar, and hydropower.

GE, ABB, Siemens, Eaton, and Mitsubishi are the major suppliers in the centralised transformer equipment market.

