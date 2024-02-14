Lucintel Forecasts the Global Autonomous Marine Vehicle Market to Reach $4.87 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global autonomous marine vehicle market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense, archeological, exploration, oil and gas, environmental protection and monitoring, search and salvage operation, and oceanography markets. The global autonomous marine vehicle market is expected to reach an estimated $4.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in government support, growing advancements in technology, and surge in oceanographic surveys and increasing defense expenditure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in autonomous marine vehicle market to 2030 by type (surface vehicle and underwater vehicle), technology (imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, and propulsion), application (military and defense, archeological, exploration, oil and gas, environmental protection and monitoring, search and salvage operations, and oceanography), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, surface vehicle and underwater vehicle are the major segments of autonomous marine vehicle market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that underwater vehicle is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period as it is self-guiding and self-powered.

Within this market, military and defense will remain the largest segment due to increase in marine security threats like underwater mines and submarine attacks

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significnatlly growing autonomous marine technology in the region.

L3Harris Technologies, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Kongsberg, Saab, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Textron are the major suppliers in the autonomous marine vehicle market.

