According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive retreaded tire market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global automotive retreaded tire market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surge in the sales of automobiles, growing the need for cost-effective tires for heavy commercial vehicles, and rising demand for tires from fleet owners.

In this market, heavy commercial vehicle, passenger car, and light commercial vehicle are the major segments of automotive retreaded tire market by vehicle type.

Lucintel forecasts that passenger car is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high volume of passenger cars across the globe.

Within this market, OEM will remain the larger segment due to rising demand of tires in passenger as well as commercial vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising environmental concern and huge vehicle production in this region.

Marangoni, Nokian Tyres, MRF Tyres, Kraiburg Austria, Cst Industries, Mcdermott, and Permianlide are the major suppliers in the automotive retreaded tire market.

