Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain Component Market to Reach $209.45 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive electric drivetrain component market looks promising with opportunities in the battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and fuel cell electric vehicle markets. The global automotive electric drivetrain component market is expected to reach an estimated $209.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing financial incentive and spending for supporting infrastructure, rising need for clean mobility & transportation solutions, and stringent emission regulations and initiatives to reduce carbon footprint.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive electric drivetrain component market to 2030 by component (electric drive module, DC/DC converter, battery packs, thermal system, DC/AC inverter, and power distribution module), vehicle type (battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)), sale channel (oem and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electric drive module, DC/DC converter, battery pack, thermal system, DC/AC inverter, and power distribution module are the major segments of automotive electric drivetrain component market by component. Lucintel forecasts that electric drive module is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it ensures efficient energy conversion and transfer.

Within this market, battery electric vehicle (BEV) will remain the largest segment due to rising government incentives and growing consumer awareness towards electric vehicles.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to improvement in battery technology and increasing investment by automotive OEMs in the production of electric vehicle.

Aisin Seiki, Denso, Hexagon, VALEO, BorgWarner, ZF, and Schaeffler are the major suppliers in the automotive electric drivetrain component market.

