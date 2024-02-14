GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Soars from US$ 429.7 Million in 2022 to a Projected US$ 751.4 Million by 2032

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —Future Market Insights, an esteemed ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm presents the GCC industrial air filtration market report, a comprehensive source of insights and analysis on the GCC industrial air filtration market. Illuminating the scope and essence of the research, this report investigates the driving forces, market scope, and predictive data for GCC industrial air filtration. Intricate revenue and shipment breakdowns are provided, featuring forecasts that extend a decade to 2032. Moreover, the publication assesses key industry players, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional perspectives.

The GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 751.4 Million by the end of 2032. The Industrial Air filtration market witnesses a very high intensity of competition across the globe and in GCC as well.

The manufacturing companies operating in the global market are focusing on expanding their network in Gulf countries to benefit from the growing marketplace. These activities by the leading players will enhance the competition in the GCC market and leverage the end users to opt for better products with economical prices.

The ongoing growth of the industrial sector in the Gulf region has boosted the demand for associate products, The United Arab Emirates recently announced plans to more than double the manufacturing sector’s current contribution to the local economy by raising industrial revenues to $81 billion over the next ten years.

The Made in Saudi program was created by Saudi Arabia with the goal of assisting businesses in expanding locally and increasing exports to key markets. The rising industrialization and rising awareness towards the reducing air pollution & safety of the workforce operating in the industrial sector is expected to drive the demand of Industrial Air filtration systems in coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By Product Type, Odour Control Units is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By Product Type, the Baghouse Filters segment is anticipated to dominate the market of GCC Industrial Air Filtration and is further expected to account for about 24.7% of the market share.

By Country, the Saudi Arabia is projected to lead the demand of Industrial Air Filtration in GCC market and is further anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 168.4 Mn in between the forecast period.

In terms of country, industrial air filtration sales in UAE are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%.

“Increasing industrial manufacturing and warehousing coupled with growing industrial infrastructural development, particularly will yield the market growth in the forecast period.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Competitive Landscape

Intensive Filter Himenviro

Wam Group

Tama Aernova

Absolent Air Care Group

Hanza Environment Technology Factory

CAMFIL GROUP

Donaldson Company, Inc

AGET Manufacturing

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the GCC Industrial Air Filtration. The GCC market is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights’ research scope, the GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by product type, application, & country. The GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

Key Segments Covered in GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market Analysis

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Product Type:

Dust Collectors

Baghouse Filters

Odour Control Units

Paint & blasting booth Filters

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Application:

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

GCC Industrial Air Filtration Market by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

