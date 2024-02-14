Plate Heat Exchanger Market Primed to Reach US$ 6,463.9 Million by 2033, Fueled by Chemical and Pharmaceutical Expansion

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —The market for plate heat exchangers is anticipated to be worth US$ 4,113.9 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market for plate heat exchangers will increase at a 4.6% CAGR. By the end of 2033, the entire market size is expected to be US$ 6,463.9 million US$.

Growing demand from industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage industries, etc. is driving the global plate heat exchanger industry. Growing usage of HVAC & refrigeration will elevate plate heat exchanger demand.

In recent years, the popularity of plate heat exchangers has risen significantly and the trend is likely to continue. This is due to their effectiveness, affordability, and ease of handling and maintenance.

Plate heat exchangers use a series of thin plates to ensure the transfer of heat. They are used in a wide variety of applications. This includes heat recovery, refrigeration, and oil & gas production.

A growing number of commercial projects and companies demand effective plate heat exchangers to maintain continuous service in various applications. This will boost the global plate heat exchanger market.

Plate heat exchangers are widely used in chemical processes and pharmaceutical sectors. In pharmaceutical production, various processes require heat transfer. For this purpose, plate heat exchangers are being utilized. Hence, growth of these industries will eventually boost

Key Takeaways from Plate Heat Exchanger Market Study

Global sales of plate heat exchangers are set to increase at 4.6% CAGR through 2033.

By product type, welded plate heat exchanger segment will expand at a value CAGR of 5.0% through 2033.

By application, process heating segment is estimated to have a dominant share of around 49.4% in 2023.

Based on end user, chemical processing segment will create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 400.7 million through 2033.

The USA plate heat exchanger market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Plate heat exchanger demand in China will surge at 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Who is Winning?

The plate heat exchanger industry is moderately consolidated with few global players acquiring around 40% to 45% of the market shares. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

For instance,

In August 2021, API Heat Transfer announced the launch of a new brazed plate heat exchanger, the AXP Series, which is designed for high-efficiency applications in the HVAC and industrial markets.

Key Companies Profiled:

Alfa Laval AB

The Danfoss Group

Xylem Inc.

SPX Flow

GEA Group AG

Swep International AB

Hisaka Works Ltd.

API Heat Transfer

Chart Industries Inc.

Güntner GmbH & Co. KG

Tranter Inc

The research report analyzes the demand for plate heat exchangers. The global plate & heat exchanger market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on product type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. It also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Global Plate Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Gasketed Plate

Brazed Plate

Welded Plate

Fully Welded Plate

Semi Welded Plate

By Application:

Process Heating

Batch Heating

Heat Recovery Interchangers

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

HVAC & Refrigeration

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

