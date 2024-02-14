Wood Chipper Market Carves a Route to US$ 598.6 Million by 2032, Riding a 3.4% CAGR – Insights from Future Market Insights

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Wood Chipper Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Wood Chipper market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Wood Chipper. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

According to Future Market Insights, the size of the worldwide wood chipper market is anticipated to increase from US$ 430.4 million to US$ 598.6 million by 2032, with annual sales increasing at a 3.4% CAGR.

Demand for wood chippers is primarily driven by expanding applications across end-use industries, including construction, forestry & biomass, paper & pulp, timber factories & sawmills. This trend is anticipated to continue over the projected period.

Modern machinery called wood chippers is used to break down wood into smaller wood chips that can be burned as fuel in a variety of industries. Large parts of trees no longer need to be transported between locations thanks to these machines.

The excessive demand for wood chippers for industrial applications is mainly due to the ongoing infrastructural development and adoption of new technologies in the industrial sector.

Similarly, rising spending on infrastructure and construction across the world is likely to generate huge demand for wood chippers during the projected period (2022-2032).

In addition to this, technological advancements in wood chippers and growing popularity of electric machines are expected to boost the global wood chipper market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Wood Chippers Market Study

By product type, the drum type segment is projected to grow at 3.5% CAGR through 2032.

Based on end use, the pulp and paper industry is set to hold more than 1/4 th of the market share on a value basis by the end of the forecast period.

of the market share on a value basis by the end of the forecast period. By fuel type, diesel-powered wood chipper sales are set to surge at a CAGR of approximately 3.9% over the coming decade.

Europe accounted for more than 1/3 rd of the global wood chipper market in 2022.

accounted for more than 1/3 of the global wood chipper market in 2022. Demand for wood chippers across North America is poised to grow at a steady pace during the next ten years.

is poised to grow at a steady pace during the next ten years. The wood chipper market is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

“The wood chippers demand is expected to boost in the upcoming period owing to increasing investments in infrastructure development, especially in developing countries.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

The Wood Chippers Market is moderately fragmented with more than 100 players across the world. Key players currently account for around 20-25% of the market share. In order to achieve more sales top companies are creating contracts with end users and developing custom products according to needs of the customer. Besides this, they are focused on enhancing their sales network in order to achieve a strong global presence.

Terex, Morbark

Bandit

Vermeer

Patriot Products Inc.

Avant Tecno Oy

Bruks

Siwertell Ab

Bugnot 52

Crary Industries, Inc.

Wajax Limited

Barreto Manufacturing Inc.

Salsco Inc.

Vecoplan, LLC

Bca Industries Inc.

Pequea Machine, Inc.

The research report analyzes demand for Wood Chippers market. The global Wood Chippers Market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product type, fuel type, capacity type, end use and region.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply side and demand factors.

Key Segments Covered In Wood Chipper Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Disc Type

Drum Type

Screw Type

By Fuel Type:

Diesel Engine

Petrol Engine

Electric Driven

By Capacity:

10-250 kg/hr

250-3000 kg/hr

3000-10000 kg/hr

Above 10000 kg/hr

By End Use:

Construction

Forestry & Biomass

Paper & Pulp

Timber Factories & Sawmills

Others

