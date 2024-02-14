Schrenz Paper Market Outlook by Size, Share, Demands, Growth Factors and Opportunities

Schrenz paper, also known as SC paper, is a type of uncoated paperboard that is widely used in packaging and printing applications. It is characterized by its medium thickness and smooth surface texture, which makes it suitable for a variety of printing and converting processes.

The global schrenz paper market is poised to present a substantial absolute dollar opportunity, surpassing US$ 6.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032. Projections indicate that the demand for schrenz paper will exceed the US$ 4 billion mark by 2022, with a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) ranging from approximately 5% to 6% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for schrenz papers is experiencing rapid and robust growth, primarily due to their advantageous properties, which include low technical specifications, lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, recyclability, and biodegradability. These versatile papers are being extensively utilized across various applications, including padding, wrapping, stuffing, and void filling, particularly within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and electronics industries.

This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the escalating demand for high-weight kraft liners with excellent resistance properties across various industries, coupled with an increasing preference among end users for paper-based packaging solutions on a global scale. These factors collectively contribute to the growth prospects of the global schrenz paper market.

Key features and uses of Schrenz paper:

Composition: Schrenz paper is typically made from a mixture of mechanical pulp and chemical pulp, resulting in a balanced combination of strength, stiffness, and printability. The mechanical pulp provides bulk and opacity, while the chemical pulp enhances surface smoothness and print quality. Surface Finish: Schrenz paper has a smooth and uniform surface finish, which makes it ideal for printing high-quality graphics, text, and images. The smooth surface allows for crisp and sharp printing results, making it suitable for a wide range of printing techniques, including offset printing, flexography, and digital printing. Medium Thickness: Schrenz paper is available in medium thickness grades, making it suitable for various packaging applications where durability and rigidity are required. It provides sufficient strength and stiffness to withstand handling and transportation while still being flexible enough for folding and forming. Versatility: Schrenz paper is versatile and can be used for a variety of packaging and printing applications, including folding cartons, cereal boxes, food packaging, inserts, brochures, flyers, posters, and more. Its adaptability to different converting processes and printing techniques makes it a popular choice among manufacturers and converters.

Key Drivers:

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the demand for sustainable packaging solutions crafted from biodegradable materials like papers, cardboard, and composite fiberboard. This surge is attributed to the escalating environmental concerns and a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging options.

The packaging industry is undergoing a significant shift, transitioning from a focus on branding and communication to prioritizing sustainability, product protection, and preservation, particularly for delicate, artistic, and decorative items. The increased utilization of schrenz paper in protective packaging is anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth.

Market Players:

Fabrika Hartije Beograd

Aubry Papier

Meyer Verpackungen

APV Germany GmbH

J Hoogstraten

Rossmann

Vrancart

EcoPaper S.A.

Segmentation:

By Paper Weight:

Up to 80 g/m2

80 g/m2 – 90 g/m2

90 g/m2 – 100 g/m2

100g/m2 – 120 g/m2

>120 g/m2

By Product Type:

Rolls

Reels

Sheets

By Application:

Layering

Padding

Void Filling

Cushioning

Wrapping

Others

By End Use:

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

FMCG Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

