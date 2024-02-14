Anthocyanin Food Colors Market to Reach USD 515 million by 2032| Future Market Insights Inc.

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Anthocyanin Food Colors Market report predominantly covers food and beverage application of Anthocyanin food colorants worldwide, the market is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly USD 323 mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022-2032. Anthocyanin food color sales are accounted for ~18.89% of the sales in the global natural food colors market which was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021.

Anthocyanins are a very popular and diverse food colorant type, in relation to their pH, they may appear blue, red, purple, or black. Food plants that are anthocyanins-intensive are black rice, blueberry, raspberry, and black soybean, among many others that appear purple, red, blue, or black. They are found in the cell vacuole, mostly in flowers, vegetables, and fruits, but also in leaves, stems, and roots.

Organic anthocyanin attaches health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease and respiratory disorders. This has impelled the consumption of the anthocyanin market. The anthocyanin food color market is driven by its rising demand in food and beverage industries owing to its functional properties such as being anti-allergic, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant.

There is no conclusive evidence that anthocyanins have any effect on human biology or cause any diseases, hence are widely applied in the food industry. Anthocyanins’ restorative remedial properties, derived from their antioxidant, neuroprotective, and anti-malignant growth properties, have made them conducive for use in pharmaceutical products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The overall anthocyanin food colors market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8% on American continents. The US anthocyanin market contributes over 32% of the global Anthocyanin food colors market.

The European anthocyanin food colors market is currently pegged at approximately 1500 metric tons by volume and USD 75 mn by value. The demand for anthocyanin Food Colors is about to grow at 9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing anthocyanins market owing to the augmenting demand for natural colorant food and beverage and personal care products.

By application, the beverages industry holds command over the highest market share of 25%, followed by the bakery, snacks, and cereals segment and then the dairy industry. It is used as a coloring agent in cakes and bakes and in dairy products like ice creams, yogurt, etc.

When compared to synthetic colorants, anthocyanins have lesser stability, which is a major restraining factor for market expansion. Another problem impeding the market’s pace is the product’s higher cost when compared to its competitors.

Growing consumer preference for organic, healthy, and nutritious plant-derived food products is the main driver for sales of natural food colors like anthocyanin across global markets. Rising urbanization and government policies that encourage the use of natural food colors across industries are expected to fuel the anthocyanin market even further.

“Anthocyanin food colorant producers should consistently innovate and adopt creative strategies to scale in an already booming market dominated by numerous players. Manufacturers should also strive to make plant-based food colors like anthocyanin more affordable to food processing industries. Larger companies would profit significantly by diversifying their range on anthocyanin color pallet and by targeting the artisanal wine and craft beer market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Food colorant producers are intensively focusing on market research techniques and cost-cutting procedures in order to make anthocyanin food colors accessible for the food processing industry. These manufacturers also participate in various strategic alliances with leading food brands around the world to increase the reach of their products.

Some of the leading market players in the Anthocyanin food colors market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kalsec Inc, Sensient Technology Corporation, Symrise A.G., Archer Daniels Midlands Co., Naturex S.A., DDW, among others. The aforementioned firms hold market dominance over more than 65% of the anthocyanin food colors market. Hence, the Anthocyanin food colors market leans towards the consolidated phase.

Anthocyanin Food Colors Market by Category

By Nature, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Application, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Beverages

Fruit Preparations/ Fillings

Dairy Food Products

Potatoes, Pasta, and Rice

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs

Seasonings

Others

By Source, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

Black Carrot

Berries (Elderberry, etc.)

Purple Corn

Red Sweet Potato

Red Radish

Others

By Product Type, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

Cyanidin

Malvidin

Delphinidin

Pelargonidin

Petunidin

Others

By end-user industries, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

Food Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

By Region, the Anthocyanin food colors market is segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa), India

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

