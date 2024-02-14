Sparkling Bottled Water Market Poised to Achieve US$ 93.6 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The market for sparkling bottled water is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% worldwide. It is anticipated that the market would generate US$ 45.4 billion in sales in 2023 and that revenue will increase to US$ 93.6 billion by 2033.

The sparkling bottled water wave is a microcosm of a bigger trend in the non-alcoholic beverage market. The trend is toward more health-conscious customers and a massive movement towards healthy and nutritious beverages.

People are switching to sparkling water owing to the presence of a number of minerals in the product, including sodium, magnesium, and calcium, as they become more conscious of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the substance offers a variety of benefits, including the ability to enhance digestion and maybe treat constipation.

Several studies have found that sparkling water is not as bad for your teeth and bones as soda. As a result, consumers may regard carbonated water as a healthy alternative to soda and other carbonated drinks. Furthermore, a surge in the quantity of commercials for sparkling bottled water has played an essential part in increasing brand visibility in recent years. These advertisements emphasize the product’s quality and hydration advantages, as well as its taste and ease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was the direct cause of about 1.5 million deaths. Additionally, according to WHO data, 39 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese in 2020. The rising number of diabetic and obese patients, as well as rising levels of pollution in drinking water, are driving the expansion of the sparkling bottled water industry. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the health risks associated with soft drink use is fueling the expansion of the sparkling bottled water market size.

The expansion of the sparkling bottled water market is being driven by technological and product improvements. Nestlé unveiled mock-ups for its Perrier® water bottles based on a unique recycling technique in June 2021. The bottles were produced as part of the Carbios global partnership to support the automation of a cutting-edge technology. It enables plastic to be recycled repeatedly, while retaining characteristics almost identical to virgin plastics.

The addition of diverse tastes to the product increases demand among youngsters, giving the market appeal. An increase in alcohol consumption is also a key factor driving the expansion of the sparkling bottled water market. This is owing to the fact that some consumers choose to use sparkling water as a cocktail mixer for their liquors.

However, the lack of consumer awareness in many locations, as well as the absence of distribution channels, may impede the growth of the sparkling bottled water market. Moreover, bottled water costs between 250 and 10,000 times more than tap water, depending on the region. Many governments encourage people to drink tap water, which is less expensive than bottled water, which might be sparkling or carbonated. This is anticipated to significantly weaker demand for sparkling bottled water.

Key Takeaways:

Throughout the forecast period, the United States is likely to be a significant sparkling bottled water market. Sparkling-flavored bottled water is now a far larger and more active segment in the United States than still-flavored bottled water. Almost all key manufacturers have sold a flavored “seltzer” SKU that has no sugars and is low/no calorie with natural flavors.

The United Kingdom is expected to dominate the global sparkling bottled water market in Europe throughout the forecast period.

Owing to the customers’ increased preference for natural and nutritious water, the “unflavored” product type is expected to hold the maximum revenue through the forecast period.

As the availability of both premium and private label brands at these outlets entices customers, the “hypermarkets/supermarkets” distribution channel type is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

Competitive Landscape:

Given the existence of both international and domestic competitors, the global sparkling bottled water market share is fragmented. Several companies have a significant position in their respective industries. Large firms usually respect organic developments, such as product approvals, and the rising trend of all age groups to lead a healthy lifestyle. As a result of these reasons, the global sparkling bottled water market is anticipated to advance rapidly.

Key Players:

Nestlé

PepsiCo Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

SANPELLEGRINO S.p.A

Hiball

AQUA Carpatica

Volay Brands LLC

Big Watt Cold Beverage Co.

Recent Developments:

In January 2020, Limitless, a caffeinated sparkling water firm established in the United States, was bought by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. This acquisition broadened Keurig Dr Pepper’s water offering and allowed the business to join the caffeinated sparkling water industry.

In March 2020, Caribou Coffee introduced a new range of cool Caribou BOUsted Caffeinated Beverages. Caribou BOUsted is a wonderful range of sparkling and blended caffeinated water and juice offered in a variety of fruit flavors across the United States.

Key Segments Profiled in the Sparkling Bottled Water Market Survey

By Product Type:

Flavored

Unflavored

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Independent Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

