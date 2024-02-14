Activated Carbon Fiber Market Outlook to 2034, featuring CarbPure Technologies, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Kuraray, CarboTech AC

The Activated Carbon Fiber Market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2024. The trend is anticipated to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 5.3 billion.

The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various industries’ versatile applications of activated carbon fibers. Exceptional properties, including a high surface area, porosity, and impressive adsorption capabilities, characterize these fibers. Such attributes make them invaluable in crucial sectors such as water purification, air filtration, and energy storage.

The escalating global awareness of environmental issues and the growing demand for sustainable solutions contribute substantially to the increasing adoption of activated carbon fibers. As the need for effective pollution control and resource optimization solutions intensifies, industries are turning to these fibers, positioning the market for continuous expansion.

Noteworthy trends and highlights in the market include a surge in demand fueled by a global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, particularly in water and air purification applications. The healthcare sector is witnessing an uptick in adopting activated carbon fibers, leveraging their antimicrobial properties for applications such as medical masks, wound care, and drug delivery systems.

Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies are enhancing the efficiency of activated carbon fiber production, leading to cost-effective processes and expanding market opportunities. The rising interest in energy storage technologies is propelling the utilization of activated carbon fibers in supercapacitors and batteries, presenting substantial opportunities in the expanding energy storage market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 3.8 billion .

. Based on application, the liquid phase is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034.

is estimated to register at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034. The United Kingdom experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 4% by 2034.

“The surge in demand spurred by a global shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, notably in water and air purification applications, is considered a prevailing trend in the activated carbon fiber market,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive LandscapeTop of Form

The competitive landscape of the activated carbon fiber industry is marked by intense rivalry among key players striving for market dominance. Companies are driven by innovation, aiming to capitalize on the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in water purification, air filtration, and energy storage.

Following are the Prominent Players Profiled in the Activated Carbon Fiber Market Research Report:

CarbPure Technologies

Boyce Carbon

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co.

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Chemie AG

Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kureha Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies and strategic applications in sectors like healthcare and automotive further intensify competition, creating a dynamic marketplace focused on delivering effective and environmentally conscious solutions. Some of the recent developments are:

In March 2023 , Haier Group acquired Mealthy, a leading brand mainly consisting of kitchen appliances.

, Haier Group acquired Mealthy, a leading brand mainly consisting of kitchen appliances. In March 2023 , ITEHIL introduced the RO Water Purifier, a groundbreaking innovation merging the purifying capabilities of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes and activated carbon.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global activated carbon fiber market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand activated carbon fiber market opportunities are segmented based on Type (Powdered, Granular, Others), Application (Liquid Phase, Gas Phase), By End-user (Water Treatment, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and The Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments of Activated Carbon Fiber Industry Survey

By Type:

Powdered

Granular

Others

By Application:

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

By End User:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

