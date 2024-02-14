Postbiotic Supplements Market to Reach US$ 28.3 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.5%: Industry Analysis

The Postbiotic Supplements Market is witnessing rapid expansion, projected to reach US$ 28.3 million by 2032, with an impressive CAGR of 11.5%. These supplements are gaining popularity due to their potential to improve gut health and overall well-being. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of postbiotics is driving market growth.

Postbiotic supplements are produced throughout the digestive tract maturation cycle of probiotics. Probiotics absorb prebiotics to produce postbiotic vitamins. These are actually “wasted” probiotics. It does not always appear that byproducts are beneficial to our health. They actually perform a variety of critical tasks in our digestive tracts that promote health.

Postbiotic supplements have been proposed as a viable feed additive to improve wellness and development effectiveness in monogastric animals such as chickens and pigs. Postbiotic supplements have the potential to take the place of active probiotics. Postbiotic supplements are used in pharmaceuticals, utilitarian food products, and the food business for health benefits, illness prevention, and restorative purposes.

Increasing Health Awareness among Consumers Creating Positive Scenario for Postbiotic Supplements:

A person’s healthy microbiome, which is their big, naturally diverse population of intestinal bacteria, can manufacture all the postbiotic nutrients they require. When combined with lifestyle changes like controlling stress, adopting a healthier diet, ingesting fewer pollutants or unnecessary pharmaceuticals, or adopting a healthier lifestyle, these treatments are more successful.

Postbiotic supplements can be a sophisticated and safe strategy to promote health because they have less storage and shelf life problems than live probiotics. It is anticipated that growing demand for sports nutrition products will significantly contribute to promoting the use of postbiotic supplements in North American and European countries. This is because leading an active lifestyle is becoming increasingly important, and people are becoming more aware of the benefits of taking postbiotic supplements.

The positive outlook on the sports nutrition business is another important motivator. Athletes are urged to concentrate on physical strength by raising their immunity as the number of international athletic events rises. Supplements for postbiotics offer vital nutrients needed for a healthy body and a healthy life. Over the projection period, it is expected that rising consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining excellent gut health and the high prevalence of digestive health problems will fuel demand for postbiotic supplements. In nations like China and India, it is anticipated that the importance of a balanced diet would become increasingly recognised.

Global Postbiotic supplements market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Postbiotic supplements market are:

ADM

Chambio Co., Ltd.

Sabinsa cosmetics

INLIFE Healthcare

Ohhira Probiotics

Billion Cheers

In 2109, Sabinsa released Lactosporin, a Novel Probiotic Metabolite for hair and skin. It is a postbiotic drug with a strong antioxidant activity and 50 percent free radical scavenging inhibition. The drug also has a significant anti-inflammatory and dose-dependent activity against collagenase.

Opportunities for the Postbiotic supplements market:

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the role a healthy digestive system plays in promoting overall wellbeing. Evolving research areas are leading manufacturers to develop new products that address broader customer demands. Nevertheless, growing NPD operation has sparked questions on the market about transparency and efficiency. Research now focuses on and investigates the microbiota, attempting to identify indicators in the hopes of preventing or diagnosing health issues and diseases.

When probiotics were metabolized, postbiotics were developed and those cultures were thought to have been absorbed into the intestinal tract. Postbiotics may be a clever alternative to using whole bacteria in a probiotic form. Postbiotics have entered marketable applications in the field of personal care, which has given market players the ability to expand their product portfolio. Postbiotics are anticipated by professionals as “the metabolic by-products or bacterial products of gut microbes that have biological processes in our bodies” and are an exciting new area for research and development.

Brief Approach to Research Postbiotic Supplements Market:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end use of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Postbiotic supplements market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the Global Postbiotic supplements market has been segmented as:

Powder

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Others

On the basis of type, the Global Postbiotic supplements market has been segmented as:

Short-chain fatty acids

Lipopolysaccharides

Muramly dipeptide

Indole, derived from tryptophan

Teichoic acid

Lactocepin

P40 molecule

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Postbiotic supplements market has been segmented as:

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Retail stores

Convenience Store

Others

On the basis of region, the Global Postbiotic supplements market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

An overview of the Postbiotic supplements market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Postbiotic supplements market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Postbiotic supplements market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in Postbiotic supplements market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Postbiotic supplements market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

