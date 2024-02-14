Vegan Drink Mixes Market Anticipated to reach US$ 21,956.8 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand

The vegan drink mixes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 12,145.5 Million in 2022 and reach a valuation of US$ 21,956.8 Million by the end of 2032.

Plant-based products are both healthier and safer than animal-based products. The vegan drink mixes market is being driven by growing popularity of veganism around the world. Increased adoption of vegan drink mixes is primarily due to its growing consumer popularity, as well as the product’s versatility in various applications.

Vegan drink mixes are linked to lower the risk of heart disease. A study, which was conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, found that people who drank one or more servings of plant-based beverages per day were 32% less likely to develop heart disease than those who didn’t drink any.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now!https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15719

Researchers believe that antioxidants in plant-based drinks may be responsible for their protective effect on the heart. Antioxidants help to neutralize harmful molecules called free radicals, which can damage cells and lead to inflammation., which has led to growing consumer preference for it and, in turn, accelerated the vegan drink mixes market in the forecast period.

Another factor driving the high sales of vegan drink mixes is that more people are nowadays becoming vegan or vegetarian. It means that there is a larger market for vegan products. Another reason for growth is that more people are interested in health and wellness. They want to avoid processed foods and ingredients. They are mainly looking for ways to get more nutrients into their diet. Vegan drink mixes can be a great way to do this, as they are primarily made with whole fruits and vegetables.

Key Takeaways: Vegan Drink Mixes Market

India currently holds a vegan drink mixes market share of around 5.4% in South Asia.

in South Asia. Based on application, the sports nutrition segment is expected to generate a vegan drink mixes market share of 7.4% in 2022.

in 2022. In terms of type, vegan juices are projected to account for a vegan drink mix market share of nearly 5.3% in 2022.

in 2022. During the forecast period, the Germany vegan drink mixes market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 27.0% .

. The U.K. vegan drink mixes market is anticipated to generate a share of about 5.2% in the forecast period.

“As the vegan movement continues to grow, the world can expect to see more products on the market that cater to this growing demographic. Vegan drink mixes offer a convenient way to get all of the nutrients a person needs without any animal products,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Vegan Drink Mixes Market

Top 5 manufacturers of vegan drink mixes are Danone SA, Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Hain Celestial Group, and SunOpta Inc. Together, these companies are currently holding nearly 20% to 30% of the vegan drink mixes market share.

Companies are using vegan drink mixes in their products. The swift move to plant-based ingredients is mainly driven by high consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable options. Vegan drink mixes offer a wide variety of benefits, including lower calories and sugar content, as well as being free of dairy and gluten. With increasing research & development and technological advancements, numerous companies are finding new techniques to effectively use vegan drink mixes to their maximum potential.

Vegan drink mixes are used by companies like Danone SA as they are considered to be dairy free. The company uses these products in order to make their in-house items more accessible to vegans and those who are lactose intolerant. These products are also used by other companies in order to target the vegan market.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15719

Vegan Drink Mixes Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Vegan Hot Drinks

Vegan Cold Drinks

Vegan Juices

By Source:

Soy-base

Coconut-based

Rice-based

Almond-based

Oats-based

Fruits-based

Hazelnut-based

Cashew-based

Flax-based

Others

By Packaging:

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

By Sale Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Flavor:

Plain

Flavored

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Beverages

Meal Replacement Drinks

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15719

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs