Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Grows at 6.1% CAGR, Hits US$ 52.1 Billion by 2029

The semiconductor assembly and testing services market income added up to US$ 32.6 Billion in 2021. The general semiconductor assembly and testing services market is projected to arrive at US$ 52.1 Billion by 2029, developing at a CAGR of 6.1% for 2022 – 2029.

Ceaseless turns of events and execution of new advancements, for example, natural substrate-interposer innovation and silicon-through interconnection innovation in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market are setting out huge income open doors for players in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Execution of semiconductor assembly and testing services in the shopper hardware area assists makers with creating semiconductors, memory chips, and wafers utilized in buyer electronic items and remote/portable handsets more productively.

Key Takeaways from the Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Report:

Among the application segment, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness a high growth rate, owing to rising demand for audio/video equipment, cameras, calculators, and smart homes (home safety equipment & accessories)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market, attributable to the rapid growth of packaging of semiconductors, and increasing applications of semiconductor assembly methodologies in this region

Increasing demand for connected devices worldwide including smartphones and tablets having connectivity and multimedia capabilities propels demand for higher packaging technologies and creates growth opportunities for service providers in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Gains Upheld by Increasing Demand for Improved Connectivity in Consumer Electronics:

Higher demand for mobile and connected devices such as tablets and smartphones has bolstered the demand for higher packaging technologies. Also, rising demand for digital video content drives the growth of high-performance and mobile consumer electronics products, such as Wi-Fi chipsets and other semiconductor chips.

For instance, STATS chipPAC (JCET) develops an expanded Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (eWLCSP), which offers improved testing and a low-cost fan-in wafer-level package for space-controlled mobile devices. Moreover, the growth of end-use industries such as electronics and semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, and packaging is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

ODMs and OEMS to Prioritize ‘Fab-lite’ Strategy:

As semiconductor process technology migrates to larger wafers and smaller feature sizes, the cost of building state-of-the-art wafer fabrication factories has risen significantly, reaching several billion dollars. High investment costs for next-generation silicon technology and equipment are influencing various semiconductor companies to adopt or maintain a ‘fabless’ or ‘fab-lite’ strategy. The increasing demand for semiconductors is needed for cloud integration and connectivity including sensors, computing, interactivity, and communication devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Many key solution providers are inclined to invest heavily in innovation, research, and development practices to uncover increased applications of semiconductor assembly and testing services. With the use of technology, players are also focusing on lowering the cost of semiconductor assembly and testing services to captivate an increased customer base.

For instance, in May 2020, UTAC Holdings Ltd and AEM Holdings Ltd entered into a partnership to develop CMOS image sensor test systems and solutions. Under this pairing, both companies will focus on providing cost-effective test system solutions for CMOS image sensor products.

For instance, in December 2019, JCET group partnered with Analog Devices to grow its Singapore test business. This collaboration with JCET will allow Analog Devices to take advantage of the operational and test engineering expertise.

Leading Key Players:



ASE Group, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Powertech Technology, Inc.

United Test and Assembly Center Ltd.

JCET Group Co Ltd

ChipMOS Technologies

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corporation.

Global Foundaries Inc.

CORWIL Technology Corp.

Thinklogical (Belden Inc.)

Tripp Lite

More Valuable Insights on the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market:

FMI’s report on the semiconductor assembly and testing services market is segmented into three major sections such as services (assembly & packaging services (copper wire & gold wire bonding, flip chip, wafer level packaging, TSV, and others), and testing services), applications (communications, computing & networking, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive electronics, and region to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the semiconductor assembly and testing services market.

Semiconductor Assembly And Testing Services Market Segmentation:



By Services:

Assembly & Packaging Services Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding Flip Chip Wafer Level Packaging TSV Others

Testing Services

By Application:

Communications

Computing & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive Electronics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

