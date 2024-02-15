Oil & Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Forecasted to Grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

The global oil & gas pipeline coatings market continues to witness substantial growth, driven by the expanding energy infrastructure, increasing oil and gas exploration activities, and the need for corrosion protection and extended pipeline lifespan. Pipeline coatings play a crucial role in safeguarding pipelines against corrosion, abrasion, and external environmental factors, thereby ensuring operational integrity and safety across the oil and gas industry.

Witnessing robust expansion over 2022 – 2029, the global market for oil & gas pipeline coatings will reach revenues worth US$ 6,958.0 Million towards 2029 end. Growing offshore exploration and production activities, stabilizing crude oil prices, rise in cross-country pipeline projects and rehabilitation of existing pipelines are some of the key factors that would majorly account for increasing demand for oil & gas pipeline coatings in the market.

Oil & gas Pipeline Coatings Market​ Key Takeaways

Fusion bonded epoxy (FBE) coatings, attributing to their low coefficient of friction and low permeability, create a tight barrier that prevents permeation of cold and hot liquids. This property would continue to position them as a preferred choice for oil & gas pipeline coatings.

The Asia Pacific region, which has more than 10,000 miles of pipeline under construction and further over 9,750 miles of planned pipeline projects, is likely to reflect robust growth opportunities facing players operating in the oil & gas pipeline coatings market.

With crude oil prices recovering, investments in the oil & gas industry are projected to rise by 6% between 2017 and 2025. These will fuel exploration & production activities around the world, propelling oil & gas pipeline coatings demand.

In the upstream segment, although onshore sector constitutes most of the market share, offshore sector, driven by increasing investments, is estimated to witness robust growth in the oil & gas pipeline coatings market.

Stringent regulations pertaining to volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are anticipated to impede the growth of solvent-based oil & gas pipeline coatings, which are prone to VOC emissions during the drying process.

Pipe laying in deep waters or high operating temperatures, and increasing corrosive properties of flow materials have been driving advancements in pipeline coatings. These advances such as thermal insulation will bring forth a range of new technological frontiers in the pipeline coatings space in the near future.

Market Landscape Moving Towards Consolidation

The oil & gas pipeline coatings market is technology driven and remains dominated by a handful of players that possess extensive R&D capabilities. Leading players operating in the global oil & gas pipeline coatings market, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG INDUSTRIES, Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International Inc., and BASF SE, are focusing on acquisitions of smaller and technology-driven paint & coating manufacturers to build on their product expertise and enhance market positioning.

Oil & Gas Pipeline Coatings Markey By Category

By Coating Type:

Fusion Bonded Epoxy

Polyurethane

Coal Tar Enamel

Concrete

Polyolefin

Others

By Formulation Base:

Water Based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

By Application:

Upstream Onshore Offshore

Midstream

Downstream

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

