Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market to Reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2028, Driven by 5.6% CAGR Growth

The global cold rolling oils/lubricants market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a value of US$18.2 billion by 2028, representing a steady compound annual growth rate of 5.6% from 2022. With an estimated market size of US$14.5 billion in 2022, driven primarily by robust demand from the automotive and transportation sectors, the market is further fueled by the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization worldwide. These factors underscore the pivotal role of cold rolling oils/lubricants in facilitating efficient manufacturing processes, particularly in metalworking industries, positioning the market for substantial expansion in the coming years.

The growing automotive, transportation and construction sector across the globe amplify the demand for cold rolling oils/ lubricants. An upsurge in demand for steel and aluminum sheets, among others, from automotive and construction sectors will, in turn, aid the growth of the target market during 2022-028. The automotive industry, particularly, has contributed to this spike in demand for steel and aluminium, and has extensively shaped the demand for the target market over the upcoming years.

Elevate Your Strategy with Our Exclusive Report: Request Your Sample Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5131

Moreover, the increasing investments in the industrial sector, rise in production of metals like steel and aluminium, advancing research and development of synthetic lubricants, shifting requirements for different cold rolling processes, rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and growing technological advancements are certain factors that will likely boost the global sales of the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market during the next few years.

Again, rising FDI in the industrial and construction sector, a surge in disposable income, swift urbanization are driving the demand for cold rolled products, which ultimately bolsters the sales of cold rolling oil.

“Surging demand for aluminum sheet, steel sheet, and others from automotive and construction sector will likely augment the global growth of the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Fluctuating raw material prices and decreasing supply of crude oil may stymie the market growth.

In 2022, the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market in North America will account for 13.1% of the overall market share.

High industrialization in India and China will propel the Asia Pacific cold rolling oils/ lubricants market growth.

Presently, China holds about 44.7% of the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market share.

The synthetic rolling lubricants will have a lucrative prospects during 2022-2028.

Competitive Landscape

Croda International PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., BP plc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co. Ltd., ETNA Products Inc., Petroyag Lubricants, Buhmwoo Group, and Ricci S.p.A among others are some of the major players in the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing investing in research and development activities to produce new products. These enterprises are adopting strategic mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5131

More Insights into Cold Rolling Oils/ Lubricants Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market, providing historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (synthetic cold rolling oils/ lubricants, semi-synthetic cold rolling oils/ lubricants, mineral based cold rolling oils/ lubricants), material (steel, copper, aluminium, others (Titanium, etc.)), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the synthetic cold rolling oils/ lubricants segment will dominate the international market space. This segment will continue to gain traction and demand during the projected period. This is so because of the rapid development of the manufacturing sector, especially in countries like Brazil, China, and India.

Based on region, the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market in China will display immense growth during 2022-2028. A major production and manufacturing center, China accounts for almost 44.7% of the global cold rolling oils/ lubricants market share. Swift evolution of the industrial sector coupled with heightened demand for steel and aluminum across different end-use industries including automotive and construction further aids the cold rolling oils/ lubricants market growth in this country. Apart from China, India, Brazil and the United States will also demonstrate considerable cold rolling oils/ lubricants market growth during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube