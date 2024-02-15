Exploring Future Trends and Challenges in the Refrigeration Coolers Market from 2023 to 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Though the refrigeration coolers market growth was disrupted to a certain extent by COVID-19 in the last couple of years, the manufacturing sector is expected to pick up the pace gradually in the coming months. The refrigeration coolers market is predicted to move forward at a moderate pace with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033, following the refrigeration coolers market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI).

The refrigeration coolers market is anticipated to garner a revenue of about US$ 5 Billion by 2027, with the factors mentioned above holding sway over the market.

Customized walk-in refrigerator installation has grown in popularity in recent years, emphasising the importance of efficient refrigeration in commercial applications. The use of safety equipment is required when working with ammonia-based refrigeration systems.

Ammonia, when combined with certain hydrocarbons, is a flammable and corrosive refrigerant that has been shown to be lethal when inhaled. As a result, the demand for refrigeration coolers is reduced.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased demand for online grocery shopping and frozen food has prompted e-commerce companies to invest in refrigerated warehouses and cold storage, thereby facilitating the adoption of refrigeration coolers.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, medical refrigeration is likely to gain traction, thereby influencing the emerging trends in the refrigeration coolers market trends, given the rising graph of commercial refrigerators for salein hospitals and other medical facilities, particularly in emerging economies.

By application, the refrigeration coolers market is projected to be dominated by commercial applications owing to its wide array of applications. These coolers are helpful concerning commercial fridges, such as beverage fridges

By refrigerant type, ammonia is expected to lead the industrial refrigeration marketas it is a common refrigerant in industrial refrigeration systems around the world and meets the low-GWP standard.

As per the refrigeration coolers market outlook, the supermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global refrigeration marketby end-use.

The refrigerator coolers market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by mid-2022.

“The refrigerated cooler market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate where A.P.A.C. includes countries like China, India, and Japan, which are global leaders in terms of refrigerated warehouse capacity, and global market players are seeing strong demand from countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where a high demand for food primarily drives population growth, and in turn broadening the refrigeration coolers market opportunities.” says an F.M.I. researcher.

Key Segments

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

By Component Type:

Evaporators

Air Coolers Condensers

By Refrigerant Type:

HFC/HFO

NH3

CO2

Glycol

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

