Hotel Central Reservation System Market Anticipates US$ 800.84 Billion Benchmark with 8% CAGR by 2032 | FMI

In 2022, the market for hotel central reservation systems is expected to be valued US$ 400.06 billion. The market is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR and reach US$ 800.84 billion in sales by 2032.

Hotel Central Reservation Systems are all in one softwares used by hospitality sector, for easier management of bookings and reservation, along with inventory and property management. The hotel and resort chains with more multiple properties in different regions find it hard to manage these properties and the bookings, especially during the holidays and touring seasons.

Bookings at the front desk are tiresome and confusing, and reservations on phone or by the third party operators are risky and uncertain. At such time, tourists are relying on online booking channels. The booking channels are connecting tourists to the number of hotels and resorts and making bookings lot easier.

Hotel management use CRS, which automates processing and sorting of bookings and reservations in accordance with customer requests, to manage these bookings made through mobile applications, websites, and OTAs.

Key Takeaways from the Hotel Central Reservation Systems Market Study:

The North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions hold a market share of ~26%, ~22% and ~18% respectively.

COVID-19 affected 0.45% to the Hotel Central Reservation Systems market.

Key Manufacturing Companies:

OPERA Property Management System

eZee Front desk

Room Master

Hotelogix PMS

MSI CloudPM

Rezlynx PMS

CenDyn

Vertical booking

Amadeus

eRevMax

SHR

GuestCentric

Hotel Central Reservation System by Category By Operation Type (% of Demand): Offline

Cloud-Based By Booking Channel (% of Demand): Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking By Sales Type (% of Demand): Direct Sales

Distribution Sales By User (% of Demand): Big Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Individuals