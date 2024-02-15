Intercity Bus Travel Market Sets Sights on US$ 25 Billion, Aiming for 7% CAGR by 2032 | FMI

The intercity bus travel market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 16.86 Billion in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 7 % CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 25 Billion by 2032.

In some countries, transportation by trains is expensive, but faster than that of buses. Because of this difference, travelers choose trains over bus. But when economic travelling and overall comfort is considered, travelling by buses is the best options. Many bus travelling companies are giving travelers lots of facilities during travel, making the tour comfortable and unique.

Use of buses as a daily public transportation is common worldwide. But use of buses as an intercity travelling medium is not much appreciated, because of trains. The intercity bus services can become important part of bus travelling system, as most of the traveling in core regions of cities are usually done by buses. The train transportation cannot cover all the regions and other transportation is the only option for access to them.

Frequent intercity travelers can consider using buses, as most of the service providers are giving loyalty discounts and offers, and train services are not giving any. In some countries, both train and bus transport services work in sync, making it easier to change modes of transport, maximizing functionality and, thus getting full support from travelers.

Key Trends in the Intercity Bus Travel Market

Digital Transformation : The advent of advanced technologies is revolutionizing intercity bus travel, as companies embrace digital platforms for ticketing, reservations, and customer interactions. Mobile apps and online booking systems offer convenience to passengers, streamlining their travel experience and contributing to the sector’s overall growth.

: The advent of advanced technologies is revolutionizing intercity bus travel, as companies embrace digital platforms for ticketing, reservations, and customer interactions. Mobile apps and online booking systems offer convenience to passengers, streamlining their travel experience and contributing to the sector’s overall growth. Sustainability Initiatives : As environmental consciousness rises, the intercity bus travel industry is prioritizing sustainability. Companies are investing in eco-friendly buses, adopting alternative fuels, and implementing green practices to reduce their carbon footprint. This not only aligns with global environmental goals but also resonates with a growing number of environmentally conscious travelers.

: As environmental consciousness rises, the intercity bus travel industry is prioritizing sustainability. Companies are investing in eco-friendly buses, adopting alternative fuels, and implementing green practices to reduce their carbon footprint. This not only aligns with global environmental goals but also resonates with a growing number of environmentally conscious travelers. Smart Infrastructure Integration : Integration of smart infrastructure, such as real-time tracking systems, IoT devices, and intelligent fleet management, is enhancing operational efficiency. These technologies enable companies to optimize routes, monitor vehicle health, and provide passengers with accurate and timely information, elevating the overall quality of service.

: Integration of smart infrastructure, such as real-time tracking systems, IoT devices, and intelligent fleet management, is enhancing operational efficiency. These technologies enable companies to optimize routes, monitor vehicle health, and provide passengers with accurate and timely information, elevating the overall quality of service. Customer-Centric Innovations: Passenger comfort and experience are at the forefront of industry innovations. Intercity buses are now equipped with Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, and ergonomic seating to attract tech-savvy travelers. Additionally, companies are focusing on safety measures and hygiene protocols, responding to the evolving expectations of post-pandemic travelers.

Key Takeaways from the Intercity Travel Market Study:

The North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions hold a market share of ~26%, ~20% and ~17% respectively.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a 40% impact on the value of the Intercity bus travel sector.

Japan, UK and USA have most luxurious and popular Intercity buses, widely used by both domestic and international travellers.

Online booking channels are leading for the booking of intercity bus tickets.

Key Players

OneBus

Academy Bus

Green Tortoise

Flixbus

Limoliner

Central Greyhound Lines

JR Group Japan

Miller Express

Keio Bus

BlaBlaBus

Rapid Penang

Ceres Liner

Busbiz

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the intercity bus travel market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Intercity Bus Travel Market Based on Bus Type (Non-Sleeper, Sleeper, Semi Sleeper, Air Bus), By Booking Channel (Online Booking, Phone Booking, and Direct Booking), By Tourist Type (Domestic and International), By Tour Type (Independent Traveller, Package Traveller, and Tour Group), By Consumer Orientation (Men and Women), By Age Group (15-25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-45 Years, 46-55 Years, and 66- 75 Years) & Region – Forecast to 2017 – 2032.

The Intercity Bus Travel Sector by Category

By Bus Type:

Non-Sleeper

Sleeper

Semi-Sleeper

Air Bus

By Booking Channel:

Online Booking

Phone Booking

Direct Booking

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveller

Package Traveller

Tour Group

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years

