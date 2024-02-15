Jordan Adventure Tourism Market Envisions 7% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 313 Billion by 2032 | FMI

By 2022, the Jordan adventure tourism market is expected to be valued US$ 292 billion. The market is expected to grow at a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach US$ 313 billion in sales by 2032.

Jordan is a place for cultural and wellbeing tourism. There are number of such sites with cultural importance and relaxing activities, which attract tourists interested. The major religious sites around the world have about 330 million visitors annually, according to the World Tourism Organization. Due to its unique location and history in the Holy Land, Jordan is in a great position to build its faith-based tourism industry. It is the location, Um Qais, and Pella, of Mount Nebo, Madaba, Makower as well as the principal location of Jesus Christ’s baptism. To improve domestic tourism and draw tourists all year long, faith-based goods and experiences must be created.

Jordan is home to some of the world’s most spiritual landmarks, including its largest natural spa at the Dead Sea, and has resources that can be used to draw an increasing number of health and wellness tourists. It also contains potential locations like Bir Beita, Al Hemmeh, and Wadi Ben Hamad that are not yet built out or accessible. In order to attract health and wellness tourists from both established and emerging markets, it is necessary to make efforts to offer sustainable and integrated packages of tours and services.

Jordan is well-positioned to embrace adventure tourism, but the country’s adventure offerings are still in their infancy. To expand this potentially profitable niche tourism product, significant research, development, funding, and marketing activities are needed. A strong base driven by the private sector is necessary for Jordan to develop into a regional adventure travel destination. It is necessary to evaluate the potential of adventure tourism in terms of economy and create a framework.

Key Takeaways from the Jordan Adventure Tourism Market Study:

  • The Adventure Tourism sector in Jordan will be growing with 7% CAGR.
  • Tourists visiting Jordan prefer heritage sites and recreational activities.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic had a 61% impact on the value of the Jordan Adventure Tourism sector.

Who is winning?

Jordan have destinations popular for their cultural heritage and recreational activities, and tourists all around the world come to these places to refresh themselves and enjoy the culture from the country. Many international and local tour operators are providing traditional sightseeing tour options to tourists and some are giving unique ‘Voluntourism’ experience.

The key players in the Jordan Adventure Tourism market 

  • Jordan MW Tours
  • G Adventures
  • Jordan Direct Tours
  • Sherazade Travel Jordan
  • Trip500 Tours
  • Jordan Experience
  • Jordan Classical Tours
  • Jordan Travel Agency
  • Petra Tours
  • Terhaal Adventures
  • Wild Jordan
  • Raami Tours
  • Others

Jordan Adventure Tourism by Category

By Tourism Type:

  • Wellness Tourism
  • Medical Tourism
  • Faith Based Tourism
  • Adventure Tourism
  • MICE Tourism

By Adventure Activity:

  • Trekking
  • Camping
  • Mountaineering
  • Safaris
  • Diving

By Age Group:

  • 15-25 Years
  • 26-35 Years
  • 36-45 Years
  • 46-55 Years
  • 66-75 Years

By Booking Channel:

  • Phone Booking
  • Online Booking
  • In Person Booking

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic
  • International

